Justin Bieber is clearly a happily married man. The 25-year-old recently revealed about his amazing sex life with wife Hailey Baldwin, causing a lot of furore on social media. Bieber married Hailey in a private ceremony in September 2018. The Yummy singer was performing an intimate gig at the Indigo at The O2 which was his first performance for fans since 2017. During an interaction session with the fans, Bieber gave the inside intimate details of his marriage with model Hailey.

Bieber who is quite open about his married life and leaves no opportunity to profess his love for Hailey on social media, showed his fans a glimpse of the couple's second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, in the latest episode of his docu-series on YouTube. Previously the couple had exchanged the wedding vows in a New York City courthouse.

Bieber likes to 'Netflix and chill' with wife Hailey

Upon being asked what he does to relax, Justin said, "It depends who I am with. When I am with my wife we... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy sometimes, I can tell you that," he said.

"Yeah, that's pretty much all we do, to be honest. We like to watch movies - to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part," said the singer. The answer was met with a lot of applause and cheering from the audience. He went on to add about his love for sports: "I play a lot of sports, as you guys know. I have been playing sports. Hockey and soccer. I have been playing a lot of hockey, which I really like."

Marriage takes work every day: Bieber

Talking about how he feels being married, Bieber said, "Being married is so awesome. I'm telling you, but don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy. It's something you got to work for. If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it."

"So you guys want to have children and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day. You've got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person and that takes work. It's powerful. It's really, really incredible," he went on to add.

In the latest episode of his docuseries, Bieber spoke about their South Carolina wedding ceremony and said: "She just walked down the stairs... and I was just there with the ring. And I was shaking and I was just like, 'I've loved you for so long and I just can't see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?'"

Hailey too agreed that the wedding was exactly what she had imagined: "Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might've happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be."