Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports. The news was first shared by Just Jared.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one of the sources said. A second explained that "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Jonas and Turner, who were last photographed out together in London on January 30, have not publicly commented on the report yet.

The couple wed in May 2019 in Las Vegas and had their formal second wedding later in that summer in France.

In March, Turner spoke to Rolling Stone talking about how she never expected to get married in her early 20s.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she told the outlet. "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know—I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

Earlier in 2019, she told Glamour UK how happy Jonas makes her.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she said at the time. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Jonas recently reunited with his brothers Nick and Kevin to reform The Jonas Brothers.