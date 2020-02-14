Valentine's Day is here and what better way to spice things up with your partner than hot and sultry lingerie? As the saying goes 'If love is blind, then why is lingerie so popular?' It's the highest-selling item in February and brands around the world have released Valentine's Day special collections and all of them look sizzling and beautiful. We've selected the top 5 brands you can check out and try this February 14 and make this special day a time to remember!

Here are 5 hottest lingerie brands to spice up your Valentine's Day

1. Agent Provocateur

French luxury fashion line Agent Provocateur ups the ante every year with their Valentine's Day collection and lived up to all expectation this year as well. They released desirous and addictive lingerie sets that elevate a woman's mood and make her feel gorgeous both inside out.

2. Ann Summers

UK's luxury lingerie line Ann Summers came out with stunning bodysuits, bras, panties and garter belts that look out of this world. Their Valentine's Day collection is definitely a must check out and things can get really spiced up with these. They released lingerie in a variety of colours like red, black and white, blue and silver with a touch of black.

3. La Senza

La Senza is one among the most trusted lingerie brands in the world and they lived up to all their expectations by releasing a series of collections for their Valentine's Day series. From plush red to lacy bodysuits and cut out bustiers and garter belts, their collection is absolutely worth checking out if you want to make your Valentine's Day extra special.

4. Savage X Fenty by Rihanna

Rihanna released the 'heart bra' this Valentine's Day along with many other collections that'll make your jaws drop. The new brand has already caught everyone's attention and the heart bra is now the highest-selling item of the brand. Rihanna stated that according to her when a girl wears lingerie, every day can be Valentine's Day.

5. Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese is considered the queen of lingerie in fashion circles and her label released enticing Valentine's Day collection that's superior in quality and details. From the cups to the band, their V-Day collection is nothing less than a work of art and a can be kept as a collector's edition as lingerie this good, is rare to find.