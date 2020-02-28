At least 12 new Korean dramas are set to premiere in March this year. After successful dramas like Crash Landing On You and ongoing dramas Itaewon Class, Hi, Bye Mama and others here is a list of 12 dramas you can choose from that will start airing in March. Here are the details of channel sate and time of broadcasting.

1) Nobody Knows

Starring Kim Seo Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho, Kim Sae Ron, Jang Young Nam, in lead roles the drama will start airing on March 2. You can watch on SBS on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 pm KST.

This drama revolves around a detective who has neglected her personal life for a goal for 19 years. What changes her life and transforms her completely is the plot of the drama.

2) Memorist

Starring Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha, Go Chang Suk, Jun Hyosung, Yoon Ji On, as the lead cast the series will be on air from March 11 and can be watched on tvN on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 pm KST. This drama is based on a webtoon of the same title and also deals with the story of a detective with supernatural powers.

3) Hospital Playlist

Starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Kap Soo, Jung Moon Sung, this series will be available from March 12 on tvN. One can watch it on Thursdays at 9 pm KST. The storyline is based on ordinary doctors who are also long-time friends. Story revolves around challenges they face along with a mesmerizing love track.

4) Kingdom 2

Starring Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang Ho, Heo Joon Ho, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sung Kyu, the drama will start on Netflix platform on March 13. All episodes will be available from the date specified. The second season of Kingdom is a mystery thriller with a plot dealing with zombie apocalypse in the background of the Joseon era.

5) Somehow Family

With Sung Dong Il, Jin Hee Kyung, Kim Kwang Gyu, Oh Hyun Kyung, Lee Bon, Seo Ji Seok, CLC's Eunbin, PENTAGON's Yeo One the lead cast, Somehow Family will start broadcast on March 15. The episodes are available on TV Chosun on Sundays at 7.55 pm KST. This sitcom is based on a family, consisting of members who work at an airport for one airline.

6) Rugal

Starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan, Park Sun Ho, Rugal will start premiering on March 16, One can watch it on OCN on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10.50 pm KST. This sci-fi action thriller is based on the webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around an elite detective who fights terrorist organization and gets framed for murder.

7) Find Me in Your Memory

This drama stars Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Young, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Chang Wan, Jang Young Nam, Lee Jin Hyuk, and will premiere on March 18. Watch this series on MBC on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8.55 pm KST.

The drama is about the romance between a news anchor and a man with an ability to remember an abnormally vast amount of their life experiences in vivid detail. The drama also has another major character, a rising star, who has forgotten the most important moments of her life.

8) 365: Repeat the Year

Starring Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Ji Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee Shi Ah, Min Dohee the drama will air on March 23. Watch it on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:55 pm KST on MBC. This drama is a mystery survival game where people go back in time exactly one year to prevent unfortunate events that happened in their lives. But unexpected things happen here as well.

9) A Piece of Your Mind

This drama stars Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Kyu, Lee Seung Joon, Woo Ji Hyun, Lee Se Jin, and will premier on March 23. You can watch it on tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 pm KST. This is a love story between an artificial intelligence programmer who is facing a lonely fate and how unrequited love of a woman changes the life of both.

10) Meow the Secret Boy

This series has L, Shin Ye Eun, Seo Ji Hoon, Yoon Ye Joo, Kang Hoon, Kim Yeo Jin, playing the major roles and will start airing on KBS2 from March 25. Watch it on TV on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 pm KST. This is a fantasy, romantic-comedy and is based on a webtoon. The story is about a cat who transforms into a human mysteriously.

11) Eccentric! Chef Moon

Starring Eric, Go Won Hee, Cha Jung Won, Jang Jae Ho, Ahn Nae Sang, Choi Kwang Je in lead roles, the series will air its first episode on March 27. The drama can be watched on Channel A on Fridays and Saturdays at 10.50 pm KST. Eccentric! Chef Moon is a romantic comedy between a reckless fashion designer suffering from memory loss and a star chef.

12) The World of the Married

Starring Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Park Sun Young, Kim Young Min, Lee Kyung Young, Kim Sun Kyung, Han So Hee, will premier on March 27. Watch the series on JTBC on Fridays and Saturdays at 10.50 pm KST. This drama is a remake of the series "Doctor Foster" that was broadcasted on BBC. The plot revolves around a married couple that falls apart due to betrayal. There is love, there is hate and lots of emotions involved in the drama.