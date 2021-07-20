Prince Harry to Get $20 Million for his 'Intimate' and 'Wholly Truthful' Secret Memoir - Report

Prince Harry's secret memoir has reportedly been sold to Penguin Random House. Reports claim that the Duke of Sussex agreed to publish the memoir 'not as the prince he was born, but as the man he had become.' Here are details on how much Prince Harry is likely receive as remuneration for his memoir.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Prince Harry is believed to be getting paid at least $20 million for his memoir. Penguin Random House, which will publish the memoir, had earlier signed a book deal of $65 million with Barack and Michelle Obama. Prince Harry is said to have started writing his memoir in 2020. The book will be published in the UK by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House, UK. The memoir will also be released as an audio book.

Prince Harry has told that all the money will go to charity. But reports claim that the royal family member might keep the multi-million advance. Reports also claim that Harry' co-writer J.R. Moehringer is said to have received the payment of at least $1 million as an advance.

Some time ago, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle too had published her children's book titled The Bench. The book was published by the children's division of Random House. Speaking to Page Six, Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said that they were thrilled to publish Prince Harry's memoir.

"All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years," said Dohle.

What's in the Memoir?

After the news of the memoir being sold to Random House broke, Harry reacted to the same. Explaining about the content of his memoir, Harry said in a statement: "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The book will include details of what Harry has learned over the course of his life so far. "The memoir is going to be the first-hand account of his life that's accurate and wholly truthful," said Harry.

One can expect details about Harry's lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his services in various fields. It will also have details of his in military duty in Afghanistan. There will be separate chapters on being Prince Harry playing the role of husband and father.

Prince Charles, Palace Shocked

Reports claim that Prince Harry did not inform Prince Charles about writing and publishing the memoir. Prince Harry is not in talking terms with the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, as well as brother Prince William after he left the Palace and got settled in the US with wife Meghan Markle, resulting in various revelations about the duo's 'palace life'.

Page Six reported neither Prince Charles nor anyone in the Palace had any clue about Prince Harry's Memoir. The report claims that Prince Charles was surprised when he learnt that Harry was releasing a book. It is said that there were chaos when the news broke. Harry's memoir is expected to be released in 2022.

Earlier, Penguin Random House had published Michelle Obama's book Becoming, which had become the fastest-selling book of 2018. Becoming had sold 725,000 copies on the first day of publication. President Obama's 768-page memoir titled A Promised Land had sold 800,000 copies on the first day of publication.