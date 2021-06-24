Why Did Meghan Markle and Harry Move to 9-Bedroom House if they Didn't Have Money?

During the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry washed dirty linen on the streets accusing the Buckingham Palace of cutting them off financially.

The couple also levelled allegations against the Royal family calling them racists as they talked about not giving Archie the title of a Prince even before he was born as they were worried about the colour of his skin.

Meghan and Harry repeatedly claimed that their finances were held by the Buckingham Palace. But the latest reports show that Prince Philip funded the couple with £4.5million from his personal fortune even after they stepped down from royal duties. Meghan and Harry never mentioned that during the interview.

As and when the news broke that Prince Charles sent the couple a fortune, former royal press spokesperson Dickie Arbiter slammed Meghan and Harry over disputed claims that they were financially cut off by the royals. He appeared on Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain show and unloaded on the couple for peddling lies against their own family.

Arbiter also questioned Meghan and Harry, saying if they didn't have money to live abroad on their own, why did they choose to live in a plush 9-bedrrom and 16-bathroom house and out on their stunt, which was to gain public sympathy by lying.

''Harry chose to be financially independent, he left this country went to Canada, went to the United States and yes, the general impression was that he should be paying for security that takes a large chunk out of your earnings. But you've got to ask yourself if they're so tight and strapped for money why move into a £10million house with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms,'' he told GMB.

Arbiter also gave a word of advice to Meghan and Harry by saying, ''You cut your coat according to your cloth, start smaller, and you work up. He's signed with Spotify, he signed with Netflix, lucrative deals, and they help to pay for the security.''

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their home in California for a whopping $14.65 million in June 2020. The property boasts tennis courts, private playgrounds for their children and a large garden spanning several acres.

The locality in which their property is situated, Montecito, also houses several Hollywood celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande among others.