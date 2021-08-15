Here is How Han So Hee Treats Song Kang Off The Screen on the Sets of 'Nevertheless'

Han So Hee and Song Kang are projected as a 'hot couple' in the drama Nevertheless. Fans are even rooting for them to be real-life couple. But here is how both actors treat each other on the sets when cameras are not rolling. Nevertheless released a making video, catching the lead actors off guard. The making video starts with a scene where Han So Hee and Song Kang run into each other at an alley.

Song Kang is seen rehearsing to create shadows using his hand. He first creates a shadow of a dog that bites Han So Hee who is standing two meters away from Song Kang. After successfully showing the dog's shadow, the director asks him to show a heart. Song Kang ends up showing a squished heart. He then continues to shows the shadow of an apple. At the end, the director comes to a conclusion that the shadow of normal heart was the best when compared to Kang's previous experiments.

Nevertheless: Behind The Scenes

Meanwhile, Han So Hee keeps an eye on Song Kang and smiles when he makes the normal heart in shadow. Then couple gets ready for a take. As soon as the take is okayed, Song Kang leans on the wall and shuts his eyes, making it look as if he is in pain. Han So Hee has a worried look on her face and asks Song Kang if his eyes are hurting. Then she pats him on the back.

Before filming the next scene, Song Kang and Han So Hee are seen staring at the full moon. Song Kang declares that he has turned into a wolf. This makes Han So Hee burst out into laughter and starts walking towards the crew. Song Kang too follows her while announcing it to the crew that he has transformed into a wolf.

Shy Song Kang VS Confident Han So Hee

Nevertheless has a number of intense and intimate scenes between Song Kang and Han So Hee. One of the episodes of the drama was also rated 19 plus due to its bold content. It was reported earlier that Song Kang was nervous while filming the first kiss scene with Han So Hee. The actress looked at ease when compared to Song Kang and also helped him to calm down before filming the actual scene.

A previous making video showed Song Kang posing as a model for Han So Hee, who plays the role of an art student in the drama. Holding a major in Art subject in real life too, Han So Hee looked confident, whereas Song Kang was too shy to pose as a model for her.

Though Nevertheless has not been successful in breaching the one digit rating percentage, it is considered as a popular drama in the international streaming platform, Netflix. The final episode of Nevertheless will be aired on August 21 at 11 PM KST on JTBC.