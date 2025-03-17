Heo's Diner: Everything About Upcoming Drama Starring EXO Member Xiumin, WJSN Member Exy, and More

Heo's Diner, the upcoming Netflix drama starring EXO Member Xiumin, WJSN member Exy (Chu So Jung), Lee Se On, and Lee Soo Min, is only a week away from its premiere. Ahead of the drama release, Netflix released a new music video teaser featuring the perfectly synchronizing dance moves of the lead cast members.

The fantasy romance drama revolves around the life of a man from the Joseon dynasty, Heo Gyun. He travels 400 years to reach the present time and start a restaurant. Screenwriter Sung So Hyun wrote the script for this time-travel fantasy romantic comedy television series. Oh Hwan Min directed the mini-series with Kim Kyung Eun. This K-drama is based on a web novel of the same name.

Here is everything about the upcoming Netflix drama Heo's Diner, including story, cast, preview, spoilers, poster, and teaser.

Story

The fictional fantasy romance drama will focus on Heo Gyun, a self-proclaimed genius with an extraordinary sense of aesthetics and fine writing skills. He is known for his childlike curiosity and eagerness to learn new things. Heo Gyun's life takes an unexpected turn after his critics decide to exile him. He runs away from the exile after hearing about his seven friends who have been accused of treason. When assassins appear in front of Heo Gyun, he accidentally ends up in Yuldoguk.

A new beginning for Heo Gyun comes after he meets Eun Sil, the daughter of a restaurant owner. He meets her in front of the restaurant, and his homeless appearance captures her attention. Although their relationship starts rocky, they become good friends after Heo Gyun helps Eun Sil in her father's restaurant business.

"Heo Gyun's chaotic adjustment to modern life after somehow time slipping into the present day in Heo's Diner will deliver great fun to viewers. Please look forward to the chemistry between Xiumin, Chu So Jung (Exy), Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min, who will portray the story of characters who each harbor their own stories," the production team teased.

Cast

Xiumin will portray Heo Gyun, and Exy will play Eun Sil in the mini-series. Eun Sil is like her mother because she is a realist who thinks that home-cooked meals will not run in profit. She spits out the truth as it is and finds it hard to stand injustice. Lee Soo Min and Lee Sae On will appear in dual roles. Lee Sae On will feature Lee Yi Cheom, a goal-oriented person determined to achieve what he wants in life. The actor will also transform into Lee Hyuk, the youngest Korean Master Chef title holder.

Lee Soo Min will play Mae Chang, an artist's temperament. She will also portray Jung Mi Sol, a former child actress who has starred in several commercials. Veteran actors Kim Hee Jung, Oh Ji Ho, and Choi Won Myeong will appear in supporting roles.

Heo's Diner Preview, Spoilers

Exy described the upcoming Netflix series as a vibrant drama filled with love, fun, and heartfelt moments. She asked the viewers to show lots of love and support for the project because it will introduce some rare traditional foods and feature delicious dishes. The cast member promised that she would do her next to showcase Eun Sil.

"I'll do my best to make the show fun. Look forward to how Heo Gyun runs Heo's Diner and his unpredictable love-hate chemistry with Eun Sil," Xiumin teased.