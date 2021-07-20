Heels: Everything About Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig starrer Wrestling Drama on Starz

Starz wrestling drama, starring Arrow fame Stephen Amell and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig in lead roles, is less than a month away from its premiere. Drama lovers got a glimpse of it through the newly released trailer that introduces the central characters as two siblings named Jack and Ace Spade.

The two brothers try hard to keep up the legacy of their late father, who was a famous wrestler in their small town. They are not just rivals in-ring, but the siblings have lots of disagreements in real life also. While Jack appears in-ring as the hero or face, Ace will play the villain or heel, and the real war begins when they try to figure out whom the people want to see win.

Here is Everything to know About Upcoming Starz Wrestling Drama Heels

Official Synopsis: A story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, [The Drama] follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.

Casts: Along with Amell and Ludwig, actress Alison Luff will also appear in an important role. She will portray Jack's wife, Staci Spade, who will deal with several challenges in her life because her in-laws will focus on their wrestling goals. Other cast members of the series are Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack, and David James Elliott.

Premiere and Live Stream Details: Heels will premiere on Starz Sunday, August 15, at 9 pm EST, and the drama lovers can watch it live online here.

Screenwriters Michael Waldron and Mike O'Malley wrote the script for this wrestling drama. They are also the executive producers of it with Peter Segal, who also directed the drama. Other producers of this show are Chris Donnelly, Patrick Walmsley, and Julie Yorn.

Watch the full-length trailer of Heels below: