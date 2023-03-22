The Heavenly Idol Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Heavenly Idol ending will focus on the big decision of High Priest Rembrary, who has made a divine promise to return to the other world as soon as his group, Wild Animal, receives the Artist of the Year Award. Episode 12 is scheduled to air on tvN Thursday, March 23, at 10.30 pm KST.

People in South Korea can watch the finale on TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the last chapter of this fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Viki and Viu.

The mini-series focuses on the life of a deity from the other world, High Priest Rembrary. He suddenly switches bodies with an unsuccessful idol named Woo Yeon Woo. Yeon Woo is a member of an unpopular boy band called Wild Animal. The High Priest entered the idol's body while fighting the King of Darkness. The fantasy romance drama will feature a series of the event after the High Priest lands on earth.

The Heavenly Idol Ending

The production team recently shared the key points to look forward to in the last episode of this fantasy romance drama. According to the producers, the finale will answer all the big questions of the viewers, including the romantic relationship between High Priest Rembrary and Kim Dal. After developing a romantic relationship with the manager, the High Priest wanted to stay back on earth.

The production team stated that it would not be easy for the High Priest to live as an idol because his primary duty is to protect his people. If he returns to the other world, will he take Kim Dal? Watch the finale on Thursday to find out the fate of Kim Dal and Rembrary.

How to Watch The Heavenly Idol Ending

The Heavenly Idol episode 12 will air tvN Thursday, March 23, at 10.30 pm KST. It will be broadcast live with English subtitles for the non-Korean speaking population on Viki and Viu. The international episode release timings are as below:

EST - 8.30 am

PST - 5.30 am

GMT - 1.30 pm

CET - 2.30 pm

The mini-series features Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol, and Lee Jang Woo in lead roles. Watch the previous episodes of this fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Viki and Viu.