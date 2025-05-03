Heavenly Ever After Episode 5: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Heavenly Ever After episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (May 3) at 10:30 PM KST. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will depict the journey of three characters -- Lee Young Ae, Lee Hae Sook, and Go Nak Joon. The producers teased horrors beyond imagination for the trio. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Heavenly Ever After is an ongoing romantic fantasy drama starring Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, and Ryu Deok Hwan. It revolves around the unconventional reunion of a woman and her husband in heaven. Screenwriter Lee Nam Kyu wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Su Jin. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (April 19) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about Heavenly Ever After episode 5, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic fantasy drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Saturday (May 3) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 5 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heavenly Ever After Episode 5:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Hae Sook at the entrance of hell. She meets the person responsible for the entrance procedure. The interaction between the in charge of the hell entrance and Hae Sook differs from what she faced in heaven. Nak Joon also arrived at hell and looked forward to Hae Sook everywhere. The production team asked the viewers to look forward to the story that unfolds in hell.

"The unknown world of hell, which was shrouded in mystery, will finally be unveiled, revealing horrors beyond imagination. Please look forward to the story that unfolds in hell, where countless people's sins and punishments are judged without mercy," the producers shared.