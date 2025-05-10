Heavenly Ever After Episode 7: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Heavenly Ever After episode 7 will air on JTBC on Saturday (May 10) at 10:30 PM KST. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will feature a striking transformation in Lee Young Ae. The episode will explore the crisis that Lee Hae Sook and Go Nak Joon will face in their relationship. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Heavenly Ever After is an ongoing romantic fantasy drama starring Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, and Ryu Deok Hwan. It revolves around the unconventional reunion of a woman and her husband in heaven. Screenwriter Lee Nam Kyu wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Su Jin. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (April 19) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about Heavenly Ever After episode 7, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic fantasy drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Saturday (May 10) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 7 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heavenly Ever After Episode 7:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Lee Young Ae opting for a girlish look and trying to flirt with the Heaven Support Center's director. Her striking transformation in an eye-catching outfit leaves Lee Hae Sook speechless and stunning. Another set of stills focuses on the crisis in the relationship between Lee Hae Sook and Go Nak Joon due to the unexpected conflict between Lee Hae Sook and her mother-in-law. The chapter will also focus on Som Yi's search for her lost memories.

"Hae Sook's various connections from her past life, along with Som Yi's fragments of memory, will slowly be revealed. Meanwhile, Lee Young Ae's straightforward flirting and the director's ironclad resistance will bring laughter. Please look forward to their intriguing dynamic," the producers shared.