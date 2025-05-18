Heavenly Ever After Episode 10: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Heavenly Ever After episode 10 will air on JTBC on Sunday (May 18) at 10:30 PM KST. Som Yi will remember something important from the past. According to the production team, this episode will focus on the relationship between Som Yi and Nak Joon. People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Heavenly Ever After is an ongoing romantic fantasy drama starring Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, and Ryu Deok Hwan. It revolves around the unconventional reunion of a woman and her husband in heaven. Screenwriter Lee Nam Kyu wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Su Jin. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (April 19) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about Heavenly Ever After episode 10, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic fantasy drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Sunday (May 18) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heavenly Ever After Episode 10:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Lee Hae Sook preparing for the final round of the Lotto Festival with the Pastor. She searches for the key that will open the door to the final round of the Lotto Festival. Though the Pastor helps Har Sook in finding the key, he looks displeased after hearing her prayer, which is full of greed.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Som Yi and Go Nak Joon going through an emotional rollercoaster. When Nak Joon furiously tells Som Yi something, she struggles to hold back her tears while standing near him, lost in thought.

"The ending scene of Episode 9 piqued curiosity by showing the pastor calling out 'Mom,' Lee Hae Sook, and Som Yi together. One layer of the reason for [showing them together] will be unveiled. It will be gradually revealed whether Go Nak Joon has figured out Som Yi's identity—and what the decisive clue is," the producers shared.