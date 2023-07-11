Heartbeat Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Heartbeat episode 6 will air on KBS Tuesday (July 11) at 9.45 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the onscreen romance between Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae. It might also feature a rivalry between Seon Woo Hyul and Shin Do Shik. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting network.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, French, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a half-human and half-vampire named Seon Woo Hyul, portrayed by 2PM member Taecyeon. He desperately wants to be a human. Unfortunately, he misses his chance a day before completing the task because of a cold-blooded woman named Joo In Hae, played by Won Ji Ah. They move in together and get closer to one another.

Here is everything about Heartbeat episode 6, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Heartbeat episode 6 will air on KBS Tuesday at 9.45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Amazon Prime.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heartbeat Episode 6:

Australia - 10.45 pm

Japan - 9.45 pm

The Philippines - 8.45 pm

Malaysia - 8.45 pm

Indonesia - 7.45 pm

Thailand - 7.45 pm

India - 6.15 pm

Europe - 2.45 pm

Britain - 1.15 pm

New Zealand - 12.15 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 8.45 am

Brazil - 9.45 am

Spoilers

Heartbeat episode 6 will Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae getting closer to each other as they start staying together. They spend quality time with one another and comfort each other. The viewers are curious if Seon Woo Hyul is getting closer to Joo In Hae to make her fall in love with him.

Meanwhile, the followers of this fantasy romance drama can look forward to a rivalry between Seon Woo Hyul and Shin Do Shik in the upcoming episode. The two men have been trying to impress the female lead. They will continue to find new ways to make her fall in love. A subtle tension might be a part of the story in episode 6 of Heartbeat.

Watch the drama on Tuesday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will gradually take the viewers through a complicated fantasy romance between a half-human, half-vampire and a cold-blooded woman.

"It would be fun to watch Woo Hyul and Do Shik compete for the same woman, but Do Shik's obsession with Woo Hyul is also an interesting point. Please look forward to finding out if Do Shik will be able to win the hearts of both Woo Hyul and In Hae," actor Park Kang Hyun, who portrays Shin Do Shik in the mini-series, shared.