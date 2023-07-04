Heartbeat Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Heartbeat episode 4 will air on KBS Tuesday (July 4) at 9.45 pm KST. The chapter will feature a love triangle between Seon Woo Hyul, Joo In Hae, and Shin Do Shik. The onscreen couple might face unexpected challenges in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting network.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, French, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is everything about KBS drama Heartbeat episode 4, including the date, time, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Heartbeat episode 4 will air on KBS Tuesday at 9.45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Amazon Prime.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heartbeat Episode 4:

Australia - 10.45 pm

Japan - 9.45 pm

The Philippines - 8.45 pm

Malaysia - 8.45 pm

Indonesia - 7.45 pm

Thailand - 7.45 pm

India - 6.15 pm

Europe - 2.45 pm

Britain - 1.15 pm

New Zealand - 12.15 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 8.45 am

Brazil - 9.45 am

Spoilers

Heartbeat episode 4 will follow Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae after their absurd yet heart-throbbing first encounter. According to the production team, the stories between the onscreen couple will unfold in the future.

Watch the drama on Tuesday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will gradually take the viewers through a complicated fantasy romance between a half-human, half-vampire and a cold-blooded woman.

"As is fitting for a romance drama, it'll be fun to watch Woo Hyul and Do Shik compete for the same woman, but Do Shik's obsession with Woo Hyul is also an interesting point to keep an eye on. Please look forward to finding out if Do Shik will be able to win the hearts of both Woo Hyul and In Hae," actor Park Kang Hyun, who portrays Shin Do Shik in the mini-series, shared.