Heartbeat Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

According to the producers, fateful talk could affect their relationship. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting network.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, French, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a half-human and half-vampire named Seon Woo Hyul, portrayed by 2PM member Taecyeon. He desperately wants to be a human. Unfortunately, he misses his chance a day before completing the task because of a cold-blooded woman named Joo In Hae, played by Won Ji Ah. They move in together and get closer to one another.

Here is everything about Heartbeat episode 5, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Heartbeat episode 5 will air on KBS Monday at 9.45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Amazon Prime.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heartbeat Episode 5:

Australia - 10.45 pm

Japan - 9.45 pm

The Philippines - 8.45 pm

Malaysia - 8.45 pm

Indonesia - 7.45 pm

Thailand - 7.45 pm

India - 6.15 pm

Europe - 2.45 pm

Britain - 1.15 pm

New Zealand - 12.15 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 8.45 am

Brazil - 9.45 am

Spoilers

Heartbeat episode 5 will focus on the changing relationship between Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae after their absurd yet heart-fluttering first kiss. According to the production team, the stories between the onscreen couple will unfold in the future. They said the duo would have a fateful conversation in the upcoming episode.

Previously, Seon Woo Hyul unexpectedly felt the presence of his first love while tasting the blood of Joo In Hae. Episode 5 will feature Joo In Hae questioning Seon Woo Hyul about his first love. The promotional stills show them having a fateful conversation. It will have a impact on the dynamic of their relationship.

Watch the drama on Monday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will gradually take the viewers through a complicated fantasy romance between a half-human, half-vampire and a cold-blooded woman.