Face Me: Behind Your Touch Actor Lee Min Ki to Portray Plastic Surgeon in New KBS Thriller Drama

With only a month left for the premiere of the new KBS mystery thriller drama Face Me, the producers released new stills introducing Lee Min Ki as a plastic surgeon. The South Korean actor, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers through the portrayal of detective Moon Jang Yeol in the JTBC mini-series Behind Your Touch, will play a top-notch plastic surgeon named Cha Jung Woo in the new drama.

Hwang Ye Jin wrote the script for this medical drama, and Jo Rok Hwa directed it. The mini-series tells the story of a cold-hearted plastic surgeon. He collaborates with a passionate crime detective. They become absorbed into each other. Face Me, starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Jeon Bae Soo, is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 in November.

Lee Min Ki as Cha Jung Woo

The KBS mystery thriller series will introduce Min Ki as a skilled plastic surgeon. He is known for his top-notch abilities and flawless looks. He is a calm and composed doctor in front of his patients. He is a double-board certified doctor. He is committed to his work. Jung Woo can quickly assess his patient's injury and determine treatment.

"Lee Min Ki worked hard to perfect the role of a plastic surgeon, dedicating time to practice and preparation. The actor brought depth to the character with his acting, elevating the drama's quality. We hope viewers are excited to see how Cha Jung Woo's character develops," the production team shared.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills capture his effortless transformation while wearing a surgical scrub and a doctor's coat. In the photos, he looks engaged in treating his patients. According to the producers, the viewers can look forward to several fascinating stories from the plastic surgery department. The show will also reveal the reason behind Jung Woo's cold exterior.

"From the moment I first encountered the script, I deeply studied it to immerse myself in the character. I'm eager to see how Cha Jung Woo will be accepted, as this character is quite different from my previous roles," Min Ki said.