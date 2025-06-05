Head Over Heels Spoilers: Director Teases Evolving Relationship for Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo

Head Over Heels is only a few weeks away from its premiere, and the production team has shared some details about the mini-series. According to director Kim Yong Wan, K-drama fans can look forward to an evolving relationship between Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo in the upcoming fantasy romance drama. He said the filming was enjoyable and hopes that the viewers will have fun watching the onscreen chemistry between these two cast members.

"The evolving relationship that begins with Seong A's one-sided love and develops into a mission to protect her first love will be fascinating to watch. The chemistry between Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo, who are the same age, exceeded our expectations. The two shared many discussions and suggested better movements and ideas. Filming was truly enjoyable", director Kim Yong Wan shared.

Head Over Heels is an upcoming K-drama scheduled to premiere on tvN on Monday (June 23). It stars Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo as high school girl Shamam Park Seong A and her first love, Bae Gyeon U. The fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for this mini-series, and Studio Dragon produced it in association with Dexter Studio and EO Contents Group.

Head Over Heels Spoilers

The fantasy romance drama will focus on the complicated relationship between a high school boy who is fated to die and a Shamam girl who decides to change his destiny. A newly released poster showcases the warmth and affection between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. They are seen smiling as they stay close to each other. Their heartwarming love story could keep viewers glued to the screen.

The production team teased that the heart-fluttering relationship between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U will bring in lots of fun. The producers asked viewers to tune in to tvN on Monday (June 23) to watch the onscreen chemistry between these two cast members.

"Park Seong A's mission to protect her first love, Bae Gyeon U, who is destined to die, will bring both fun and heart-fluttering moments. Please look forward to the chemistry between Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo," the production team shared.