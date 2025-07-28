Head Over Heels Episode 11: What to Expect from the Penultimate Chapter

Head Over Heels episode 11 will air on tvN on Monday (July 28) at 8:50 PM KST. Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U will choose to save each other in the upcoming chapter. According to the production team, the chapter will feature a separation for the onscreen couple. Meanwhile, writer Yang Ji Hun teased a happy ending for the duo.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it on platforms like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Director Kim Yong Wan helmed the directorial position of this fantasy romance drama. The fantasy romance drama focuses on the complicated relationship between a high-school boy named Park Seong A, who is fated to die, and a girl shaman named Bae Gyeon U, who decides to change his destiny.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 11:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature the sweet first date between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. They enjoy their happiest moments while preparing for an impending farewell. Park Seong A covers Bae Gyeon U's eyes and cries before her disappearance.

"In the upcoming episode, Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U will be separated. Their choices to save each other will be portrayed in a heartbreaking way", the producers shared.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Park Seong A, Bae Gyeon U, and Yeom Hwa in the mountains at night. Yeom Hwa suddenly appears in front of Park Seong A when she is busy with a ritual. A photo shows Bae Gyeon U drawing a bow, wrapped in talismans.

"Please watch closely to see how the love between Seong A and Gyeon U—who refuse to let go of each other—ultimately reaches a happy ending," writer Yang Ji Hun teased.