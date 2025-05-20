Tastefully Yours Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Tastefully Yours episode 4 will air on ENA on Tuesday (May 20) at 10:00 pm KST. Han Beom Woo and chef Mo Yeon Joo will work hard at the food festival to win a 10 million won (approximately $7,190) prize for the best food truck. Jin Myung Sook and Shin Choon Seung will help them from behind the scenes. Although the team confidently works hard to win the grand prize, Han Seon Woo catches them off guard, creating a tense atmosphere.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch episode 4 of this romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Tastefully Yours Episode 4:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Tastefully Yours Episode 4 Preview

Cast member Kang Ha Neul described this mini-series as a drama that blends several flavors with fancy cuisine, delicious taste, the charms of characters, the taste of love, and growth. Meanwhile, actress Go Min Si said the show shares comfort and warmth while following four individuals with no experience in their respective fields. They meet one another and help each other.

"Tastefully Yours is a drama that's like Jeonju jjajang soup. It's a taste that you thought you knew but weren't familiar with—a drama that seems familiar, but is full of new and unexpected feelings. A highlight of the drama is the chemistry between the characters, who wind up forging relationships through the medium of food," Kim Shin Rok shared.

Tastefully Yours Episode 4 Spoilers

The newly released stills show Mo Yeon Joo making a deal with a vegetable vendor to buy a crucial ingredient for her recipe. Unfortunately, Beom Woo crashes into the scene unexpectedly. The duo fights over the shopping bag, creating a comedic scene.

Cast member Yoo Su Bin said the mini-series is a heartwarming drama that will deliver satisfying romance, chemistry, and laughter.