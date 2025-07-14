Head Over Heels Episode 7: Everything We Know So Far

Head Over Heels episode 7 will air on tvN on Monday (July 14) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Bae Gyeon U after the evil spirit Bong Soo takes over his body. According to the production team, the episode will reveal the reason for the evil spirit to possess Bae Gyeon U's body, and what it will do next. The producers revealed that Park Seong A will regain her power of the human talisman and protect Bae Gyeon U from the evil spirit Bong Soo.

People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online on streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Director Kim Yong Wan helmed the directorial position of this fantasy romance drama. The fantasy romance drama centers on the complex relationship between Park Seong A, a high school boy destined to die, and Bae Gyeon U, a shaman determined to alter his fate.

Here is everything about Head Over Heels episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 7:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Bae Gyeon U confidently walking out of the abandoned house after the evil spirit Bong Soo possesses his body. The evil spirit showcases his newfound freedom in various ways through gestures, expressions, and postures that are completely different from Bae Gyeon U. A photo features Bae Gyeon U in a colourful robe.

Another set of images shows Bae Gyeon U and Park Seong A in her room. They affectionately look at each other as General Dongcheon watches them from a distance. Seong A's aunt (Lee So Mi) and Kkotdoryeong also watch them.

"In the upcoming episode, Park Seong A will regain the power of the human talisman and protect Bae Gyeon U from the evil spirit Bong Soo. Gyeon U's choices and struggles while sharing a body with the evil spirit will also unfold in a compelling way. Please tune in to see what the evil spirit possessing Gyeon U will do next," the production team shared.