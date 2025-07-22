Head Over Heels Episode 10: What We Know So Far

Head Over Heels episode 10 aired on tvN on Tuesday (July 22) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter featured Bae Gyeon U's transformation after evil spirit Bong Soo possessed his body. Though Bae Gyeon U showed affection for Park Seong A, she was not pleased.

People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it online on streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Director Kim Yong Wan helmed the directorial position of this fantasy romance drama. The fantasy romance drama focuses on the complicated relationship between a high-school boy named Park Seong A, who is fated to die, and a girl shamam named Bae Gyeon U, who decides to change his destiny.

Here is everything about Head Over Heels episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The fantasy romance drama returned with a new episode on Tuesday (July 22) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 10: