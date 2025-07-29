Head Over Heels Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): What Lies Ahead for Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U?

Head Over Heels episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (July 29) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the final choices of Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U as they try to protect one another. According to the production team, the last episode will feature the conclusion to their romantic relationship.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it on platforms like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Director Kim Yong Wan helmed the directorial position of this fantasy romance drama. The fantasy romance drama focuses on the complicated relationship between a high-school boy named Park Seong A, who is fated to die, and a girl shamam named Bae Gyeon U, who decides to change his destiny.

Here is everything about Head Over Heels episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show possessed Park Seong A reuniting with Bae Gyeon U and Pyo Ji Ho. Though Ji Ho quietly observes Seong A after seeing her dramatic transformation, Gyeon U quickly tries to stop Bong Soo. Another set of photos captured the emotional moments between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. Seong A begins to tear up whenever Gyeon U affectionately hugs her.

Viewers can also expect to watch a dramatic confrontation between Seong A, Gyeon U, and Yeom Hwa. The promotional images show them at the abandoned house, where the evil spirit initially appeared. The producers teased a conclusion for the romantic journey between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U in episode 12.

"Tonight's final episode will depict the final choices Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U make in order to protect one another. Please stay tuned to see how their first love story concludes—and whether they can truly save each other," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The fantasy romance drama will return with its last episode on Tuesday (July 29) at 8:50 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 12: