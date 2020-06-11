A man who appeared to be biting off pieces of his arms and spitting flesh on the ground died in police custody on Tuesday, June 9, the Redding Police Department said in a statement on social media.

According to Redding police, officers responded to a call of a woman screaming and a possible "domestic disturbance" at a local motel at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the location, they found a white male adult, weighing over 400 pounds, on the motel's balcony on the second floor, bleeding from his arm and without any pants or underwear on.

Officers started communicating with the man and convinced him to come down off the balcony and down the stairs to the parking lot, and in video footage of the incident he starts walking towards the officers before a loud pop is heard. The man then turns around and starts biting chunks of flesh from his left arm and spitting them out before collapsing on the ground.

"The subject feigned a charge at the officers, retreated, and began biting his own arm, tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground," the police said in its statement. A woman recording the video can be heard saying, "He's eating himself."

Death in Police Custody

Police said he "violently resisted" attempts to detain and arrest him, forcing officers to subdue him with a stun gun, a less-lethal bean bag round, a police K-9 and baton strikes.

The video footage shows Davis trying to push himself up at least twice as at least five officers attempt to control him. One K-9 officer uses his foot to kick Davis in his back and push him to the ground. Another officer knees him in the side and yet another strikes Davis in the back using his baton.

The subject was later cuffed and placed on his side as medical aid was administered to him before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he died due to "medical difficulties."

Since Davis died in police custody, the five police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as part of the standard critical incident protocol, pending the internal and criminal investigation of the incident. The cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy has been scheduled in the "near future."

Drugs Recovered from Motel Room

Officers recovered illicit drugs from the motel room associated with Davis, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and other prescription medications. They also found a blood-stained knife. During the investigation, officers found that the 911 call was made by a woman staying at the hotel. The woman, who has not yet been identified, also recorded the video footage of the encounter between Davis and the police and live-streamed it on Facebook.

Watch the video footage below (viewer discretion is advised):