Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently announced their departure from the new Star Wars trilogy that would have worked as Jedi's origin story. Benioff and Weiss released a statement in which they talked about their busy work schedule but a source close to the situation revealed that D&D quit Star Wars trilogy over toxic fandom. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were supposed to launch a new Star Wars trilogy but instead revealed in a statement they are stepping away from Star Wars.

Multiple sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' departure from the Star Wars trilogy was in motion since August. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy was reportedly unhappy with the Netflix deal. Benioff and Weiss had said on multiple occasions that they would not start working on Star Wars until wrapping the final season of Game of Thrones. In addition to this, Kennedy also knew for a fact that D&D would focus on one single project at one time.

Meanwhile, both David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were reportedly having second thoughts about jumping into Star Wars due to toxic fandom. As everyone knows for a fact that Star Wars movie franchise has a strong fan base and it would have created problems for both Benioff and Weiss if failed to achieve the expectations of the fans.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are not new to the toxic fandom. The duo came under scrutiny by fans after the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8. Game of Thrones season 8 was one of the most talked-about seasons of the recent history. Upon its release, fans had high hopes for it and even assumed that with six brand new episodes, they will finally get to see the origin of Night King or the rise of Aegon Targaryen. However, they did not get to see that in that capacity.

The entire season was heavily criticized by fans from all around the world. Several fans started an online petition urging HBO to reshoot Game of Thrones season 8 with more competent writers. You can check the following tweets by fans that show the toxic fandom what the sources are currently talking about: