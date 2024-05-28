Hayden Hopkins: Cirque du Soleil Dancer Denies She Is Pregnant With Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis' Child as She Silences Rumor Mills

Cirque du Soleil dancer Hayden Hopkins has refuted rumors that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the father of her unborn child. Hopkins, 26, was captured on camera sitting next to Davis, 69, in the VIP section of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas in December 2022, sparking speculation of a romance.

The wild speculation was fueled by a tweet from Kleiman, a widely criticized NFL news aggregator on X, who posted on Monday night that Raiders owner and dancer and choreographer are expecting a child together. However, he was proved wrong as Hopkins quickly debunked the rumor, and Kleiman subsequently deleted his baseless post on X.

Making Everything Clear

Hopkins took to social media on Sunday to slam those who continue to spread rumors of a romance, accusing them of spoiling what should be the happiest time in her life.

"Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue," Hopkins wrote on X. "I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends.

"These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall."

The pair were also seen together last year when the Raiders played against the Green Bay Packers. On that occasion, Davis was caught on camera expressing his frustration while Hopkins sat beside him wearing a black Raiders baseball cap.

However, such appearances only fueled further speculation that the pair were dating.

In a Happy Place

Hopkins announced her pregnancy four weeks ago on her Instagram, leading to numerous comments speculating whether the baby could be Davis'. Hopkins, who has performed for Cirque Du Soleil, dismissed rumors in 2022 that she was dating Davis after the two were photographed together.

However, she addressed those comments suggesting they were romantically involved. "MD [Mark Davis] is a legend," she told a social media commenter.

"He's my neighbor/friend. Fun game."

"Congrats! 26-year-old Hayden Hopkins, girlfriend of Raiders owner Mark Davis (70), is pregnant," Kleiman wrote on X on Monday. "Happy for the power couple."

However, Kleiman even got Davis' age wrong. Davis is 69.

As of Monday night, Kleiman did not issue a retraction or clarification—he simply deleted his post.

Kleiman works for BroBible, a sports blog founded in 2009, and is in his early 30s, living in Israel. He has faced massive backlash for taking reporters' articles out of context and reposting them for social media engagement.