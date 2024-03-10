Katherine Taylor: Escort Who Went Viral After Photobombing Steph Curry's Golf Celebration Hikes Her Rates and Claims Sports Stars Are Messaging Her

Katherine Taylor, the escort who went viral after unintentionally photobombing Steph Curry's memorable golf celebration during an NBA game has reportedly increased her rates from $900 to $1500 per hour. According to TMZ, Taylor claims she has been messaged by several professional sports stars since going viral but declined to say who specifically contacted her.

Taylor, who lives in San Francisco, went viral after she was seen jumping in celebration as the Golden State Warriors' standout player celebrated a successful shot against the Milwaukee Bucks, with a golf swing motion on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Taylor took to Twitter to reveal that she is the woman behind the viral photo.

Rates Hiked

Identifying herself as the gorgeous woman in the background, Taylor wrote: ''God... Best date of my life as you can see." "F**k me, remind me to come fully dressed next time. What a f**king blast."

Taylor temporarily deactivated her Twitter account after that. However, it has since been reactivated and she is now back online.

She humorously remarked about the heightened attention she was receiving, writing, ''It is terrifying as a woman being in the same room as Steph Curry. I wasn't even looking at the guy and caught smoke, f***."

"And if you are in any way shape or form above average hot, yes, please just don't be in the same room with Steph Curry. Because you will be a meme."

Her revealing outfit was another reason that caught the attention of many.

Another user highlighted that a man seated in front of Taylor was glancing back at her during the celebration. The man in the front row was accompanied by two boys, believed by many to be his sons.

The user closely cropped the image and shared it with three crying emojis, leading to a response from Taylor.

"You're about to get this man divorced," Taylor reposted with a laughing emoji. "His wife about to come home and take the kids, dog and the hat lol."

Hot Bod on Court

The Golden State Warriors secured a decisive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 125-90. Steph Curry played a leading role for the Warriors, contributing 29 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Impressively, he made six of his ten attempts from three-point range.

With eight wins in their last ten games, the Warriors boast a 33-28 record. They currently occupy the tenth position in the Western Conference, with 21 games remaining in the season.