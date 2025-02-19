Buried Hearts Spoilers: Producers Teaser Bold Acting Transformation of Park Hyung Sik

Buried Hearts' producers have teased a bold acting transformation of Park Hyung Sik in the upcoming SBS drama. According to them, the actor will showcase an outstanding performance while featuring two sides of a man. The producers said Hyung Sik will portray an ambitious man with a vengeful side. They also said his character drives the entire story while following a vengeful side of the person.

"Park Hyung Sik will showcase a bold acting transformation in Buried Hearts. He will not only convincingly portray both an ambitious and a vengeful man, but he will also deliver an outstanding performance as the main character who drives the entire story. Having seen his passion and dedication on set, we are confident that viewers will be satisfied with Park Hyung Sik's transformation in Buried Hearts. We ask for your keen interest and anticipation," the producers shared.

Buried Hearts is a day away from its premiere on SBS, and the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the new side of Park Hyung Sik in the upcoming mini-series. It features a man who hacks a political slush fund account worth two trillion won (approximately US $1.4 billion). The mini-series tells the story of a person who kills the man without knowing that he was hacked, losing the entire amount.

Buried Hearts Spoilers

Park Hyung Sik appears as Seo Dong Joo, who leads the Public Affairs team of the Daesan Group chairperson. Dong Joo pretends to be a loyal staff by hiding his vengeful side. Hyung Sik said the mini-series will take viewers through the desires, greed, and ambition of each character while featuring how they pursue their needs.

"The drama is about each character pursuing their own desired treasure island. Each character's pursuit of their own goals and desires keeps the story intriguing," the actor said.

Hyung Sik explained how several aspects of the drama feel realistic, making him reflect on ways it mirrors the real world. The actor said the viewers can have a few thought-provoking and intense moments in the drama that make him reflect on himself.

Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo

The cast member described Seo Dong Joo as a person with a strong mindset. The difficulties he faced in his childhood helped him develop such a personality. He can overcome any challenges while being a warmhearted person who can share genuine love. Although he appears confident on the outside, that confidence leads him to betrayal and failure.

"To me, he feels like a character who truly reflects real life. I thought Seo Dong Joo is incredible in how he overcomes numerous adversities and hardships—sometimes with intelligence, with struggle—but he never gives up," the actor explained.