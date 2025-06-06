The Haunted Palace spoilers for episode 15 have teased trouble for Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri as the newly released stills show them struggling to escape deadly danger. There is anxiety, tension, and crisis in the upcoming episode of this historical fantasy thriller drama. The production team has teased suspenseful moments with hints about what the viewers can expect in the new episode.

Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri would go through a life-threatening experience after a terrifying pursuer begins to chase them. It wouldn't be easy for the onscreen couple to escape from this deadly danger. The newly released stills show them looking tense and wary as they try to hide and escape from the imminent threat that is chasing them. The images teased a crisis for the two characters as they will experience in the upcoming episode.

The Haunted Palace is sure to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats in the last two episodes. The producers asked viewers to watch the final episodes to see the last battle with the spirit. They promised an emotional journey between Gangcheori and Yeo Ri. It will share an exciting story that will leave a lasting impression in the viewers' minds.

"In the final two episodes, the last battle with the Eight Feet Tall spirit will unfold. Along with an exciting story, the emotional journey between Gangcheori and Yeo Ri will leave a lasting impression. Please look forward to the thrilling conclusion," the production team shared.

The Haunted Palace Preview

The newly released stills show King Lee Jeong sitting on the throne with a vacant and chilling gaze. He has a burn scar on his face, signaling possession by the vengeful Eight Feet Tall spirit. He is surrounded by flames and wearing the red warrior's robe. The pictures show the Eight Feet Tall spirit's power as he manages to completely control the king's body after swallowing the Imugi's glowing pearl. Gangcheori and Yeo Ri can rescue the king by defeating the spirit. So, they will gear up for their final battle with the Eight Feet Tall spirit.

The historical fantasy thriller will return with a new episode on SBS TV on Friday (June 6) at 9:55 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 15 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Haunted Palace Episode 15:

US - 7:55 AM

Canada - 7:55 AM

Australia - 11:25 PM

New Zealand - 1:55 AM

Japan - 9:55 PM

Mexico - 6:55 AM

Brazil - 9:55 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:55 PM

India - 6:25 PM

Indonesia - 7:55 PM

Singapore - 8:55 PM

China - 8:55 PM

Europe - 1:55 PM

France - 1:55 PM

Spain - 1:55 PM

UK - 12:55 PM

South Africa - 2:55 PM

Philippines - 8:55 PM

The Haunted Palace, the ongoing historical fantasy thriller drama, premiered on SBS TV on Friday (April 18) at 9:55 PM KST. It tells the story of a Shamam after she becomes possessed by an Eight Feet Tall spirit. The mini-series focuses on the complicated relationship between the Shamam and an Imugi, an imaginary creature in Korean folklore. The creature can spend a millennium in water and transform into a dragon after acquiring Yeouiju, a magical jewel.

Apart from Bona, the K-drama stars BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Hoon, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim In Kwon, Son Byung Ho, Han Soo Yeon, Han So Eun, Shin Seul Ki, Lee Won Jong, and Cho Han Gyul. Screenwriter Yoon Soo Jung wrote the script, and Yoon Sung Sik directed it.