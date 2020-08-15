A viral claim stating that haunted Annabelle doll escaped from Connecticut-based Warren's Occult Museum is found to be a hoax. The rag doll topped the trending charts on various social media platforms after the rumor about its escape gained momentum.

Formed by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the Museum houses various haunted artefacts collected by the couple while investigating various paranormal activities. The museum, which also houses the dreaded Annabelle doll, was closed in 2019 owing to zoning violations. The Warrens' Occult Museum gained popularity after the release of the film The Conjuring, based on a paranormal cases solved by the Warrens.

The Curious Case of Annabelle - The Haunted Doll

Believed to be possessing some demonic powers, Annabelle was first owned by two young women who often saw the doll moving from one place to other on its own in their apartment. Scared, the girls sought the help of a psychic.

For a long time, the paranormal experts were forced to believe that the rag doll had the spirit of a young girl attached to itself. It was later found that the doll was actually possessed by a demonic spirit which allegedly tried to kill one of the owner's friend by strangling him, reported Newsweek. It was finally locked in a glass case by the Warrens in their museum.

A number of movies have also been made on Annabelle, including Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).

What Fueled the Fake Claim About Annabelle's Escape?

The rumor of Annabelle escaping from the glass cage in the museum started after somebody changed the Wikipedia page about the haunted doll. "The Annabelle doll escaped on August 14 at 3.00 AM in The Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, United States," the page read. The screenshot of the description was shared widely on social media, prompting the rumors. However, the changes were removed later.

Putting the rumors to rest, Tony Spera, the son-in-law of Warren's and leader of the New England Society for Psychic Research, confirmed that the dreaded doll was still locked in the glass case at the museum. In a video posted on YouTube, Spera said: " I don't know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape. Annabelle's alive—well, I shouldn't say alive— Annabelle's here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum."

Spera, who looks after the museum, said that it has been equipped with high-tech security here and if Annabelle had left the museum he would have instantly known if something happened or somebody broke in. "But Annabelle's here. She didn't go anywhere. She didn't take a trip. She didn't fly first class and she didn't go out to visit her boyfriend. So here she is. Let's put the rumors to rest, guys. I appreciate all the concern. I'd be concerned if Annabelle really did leave because she's nothing to play with," he said.

Social Media Trends with Annabelle Memes

Twitter was trending with Annabelle escapes and Warrens Museum, soon after the fake news of Annabelle's escape started circulating. "crazy bitch doll , possessed doll , creepy doll , demon , the devil , Annabelle I had a nightmare ab Annabelle about 2 days ago and she suddenly escapes the museum. Im possessed," wrote a user.

"Everyone talkin shit about Connecticut until one of our demonically possessed dolls escapes. Smh, go get em Annabelle. By the way, her escape is 14 years to the day after Ed Warren passed away. R.I.P. Lorraine & Ed," wrote another.

"Annabelle escapes and now I'm looking at my shelf of creepy ass dolls thinking I should be nicer to them before they call homegirl," tweeted a user. A lot users also took the opportunity to convert the trending topic into hilarious memes. Here are a few of them: