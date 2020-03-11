Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein wanted Jennifer Aniston to be killed after he learnt that a newspaper was about to run a story about the FRIENDS star accusing him of groping her. The story was however untrue and was never carried by the publication.

More than three years after sexual abuse charges were levelled against Weinstein, a New York Jury found him guilty on two counts of rape and sexual assault, last month. Weinstein who came under fire during the #MeToo movement, was charged with sexual assault on former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of former aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. His sentencing is due on Wednesday.

Unsealed documents reveal the mail sent by Harvey Weinstein

A day before his sentencing, the sealed documents of the case were made public by the Manhattan Supreme Court. According to Mail Online, in an email forwarded by Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister, sought Weinstein's comments on National Enquirer report of Weinstein groping Aniston during their movie Derailed (2005).

According to the Mail Online, the email sent by the National Enquirer read: 'Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie 'Derailed' Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her buttocks. Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable. We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: 'Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was." However, the publication did not run the story as it found it to be untrue.

Weinstein responded about 45 minutes after receiving the forwarded email received from Hofmeister: "Jen Aniston should be killed." The email dates back to October 31, 2017, a month after the New York Times and New Yorker had carried stories about the Hollywood mogul's sexually abusing women.

Aniston had spoken of an incident involving Weinstein at Derailed's premier

In an interview with Variety last year, Aniston spoke about Weinstein forcing her to wear a dress designed by his then-wife Georgina Chapman for a movie's premiere.

Revealing another incident which took place of premier's night, Aniston had said: 'I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive [Owen], and our producers and a friend of mine was sitting with me. And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: 'Get up!' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down. It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behaviour."

According to Mirror, in a statement issued, the actress's publicist Stephen Huvane said that Weinstein never abused her. "He never got close enough to her to touch her. She has never been alone with him. We have no idea about the email since it wasn't sent to us, nor do we have any comment to make on it.' The unsealed 1,000-page documents also reveal how a desperate Weinstein pleads for help after getting embroiled in the #MeToo movement.