Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Relationship: Did They Confirm Romance Rumours

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz reportedly confirmed their relationship a week before they were spotted in Rome, Italy. According to sources, the rumoured couple enjoyed a date at a London restaurant last week. The date apparently took place after the premiere of Kravitz's new movie, Caught Stealing. A source said the event took place in Leicester Square, which was only a ten-minute walk away from the London restaurant.

Though the actress attended the movie premiere with her co-stars, Matt Smith and Austin Butler, she walked into the restaurant with Styles, 31. The source claimed that they noticed the One Direction star tucked away in a corner with Kravitz at the Rita's Bistro in Soho on Tuesday, August 19. The source added that the rumoured couple seems really into each other and does not care if someone catches them kissing.

"Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing. She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere, which is a ten-minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together; it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple," the source told The Sun.

A Date in Rome

The rumored couple was spotted together in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, August 24. Styles and Kravitz were filmed walking arm in arm along a cobbled street by a fan while they were engaged in a conversation.

Watermelon Sugar singer donned a denim jeans and paired it with a matching jacket. He chose black and white sneakers to go along with the outfit. Meanwhile, Kravitz, 36, was styled in a white mini dress with a dark baseball hat and black ballet flats. She carried a white cup in one hand and slung a white tote bag over her arm.

A source said the actress, who is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny, was in France for the premiere of her new film, and flew to Italy to spend time with the singer after finishing her work.

"Zoe flew to Italy to join Harry after she'd finished working. He spends a lot of time in Rome, so they decided to meet up there. These are very early days; there are no labels. They're having a lot of fun together," the source shared.