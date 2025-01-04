Clara Thomann: Six-Month Pregnant California Teacher Falls to Her Death While Hiking with Her Partner in Greece

A California school teacher, who was six months pregnant, died after falling while on a hiking trip in Greece. Clara Thomann, 33, was exploring Plakias, Crete, with her partner, Elliott Finn, when she fell during a hike and died on December 23. Thomann, who was from Santa Barbara, taught at Dos Pueblos High School and was expecting her first child, according to SFGate.

According to The Greek Reporter, the beloved teacher slipped and fell around 50 meters into a gorge while hiking near the Preveli Monastery in Crete's Rethymno region. The fall caused severe injuries to her skull and chest, and she was declared brain-dead less than a week later.

Two Lives Lost

Tragically, Thomann also lost her unborn child in the accident. Rescue efforts involved 21 firefighters and emergency responders working tirelessly to reach her in what was described as a highly inaccessible location.

Thomann's family traveled to Greece to be by her side before her death. Veronica Katz wrote on her CaringBridge page, seen by SFGate that Clara "loved helping and teaching others."

She added: "Life can be random and painful but we know that Clara would want us to all learn from this terrible experience and use it as 'una excusa para juntar y celebrar."

Katz added: "Clara loved this Thomann family motto. Making 'excuses to gather and celebrate' with family and friends for whatever minor or major reason was something that Clara loved."

Another person wrote: "My son was her student and she was his favorite teacher. Starting high school is nerve wracking having her as his first period as a freshman made it so much more bearable.

"I appreciated the leadership she showed in her classroom and how she made physics fun and interesting and the love that each student felt from her. She will be missed but never forgotten."

Tributes Pour in for Beloved Teacher

Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard told Noozhawk: "There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling.

"Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss.

"We understand that this news brings pain and shock, especially to those who had the privilege of knowing Ms. Thomann, which is why we are committed to supporting our students and families."

In a post on CaringBridge, Clara Thomann's partner, Elliott Finn, shared, "We've been celebrating Clari, hiking to beaches, and collecting shells, rocks, and more memories. Thank so much for all the love and support."

Thomann, as indicated on her social media, had been a dedicated physics teacher. Her family has announced their decision to donate her organs, honoring her giving spirit.