Harrowing Video Captures Moment Five-Ton Bull Elephant Kills American Tourist after Chasing Down Safari Truck in Zambia [WATCH]

A shocking video has emerged that captures the moment a 5-ton bull elephant in Zambia charged at a safari vehicle, flipping it over multiple times and killing an 80-year-old American woman during the expedition. The unidentified woman died from the severe injuries.

The woman was one of six tourists with the group Wilderness Zambia who were on a photography tour in the Kafue National Park on Saturday when they came under attack by the crazed beast, as reported by the Telegraph. The elephant, reportedly separated from its herd, sprinted at full speed to catch up with the vehicle, believed to be traveling at 25 mph before the driver abruptly stopped.

Safari Turned Death Trap

"At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant," Wilderness Zambia CEO Keith Vincent said in a statement.

A distressing video shows a tourist saying "oh my goodness" as the elephant keeps pace with the car, while another says "oh oh" and a third adds "it's coming fast" in the tense moments leading up to the collision.

The game ranger suddenly halts the vehicle before the elephant veers to the right and launches an attack on the safari truck, sparking speculation from wide shots that they had run out of road.

As the driver realizes it is not a mock charge, he loudly calls out "hey hey hey hey hey" while the five-ton elephant, standing 10 feet tall, appears intent on a deadly attack.

Amid the panicked screams of the tourists, the recording captures the elephant hooking its three-foot tusks under the bodywork of the truck and flipping it onto its side before the footage cuts out.

Completely Tragic

The identity of the elderly American tourist has not yet been officially confirmed. She later died of her injuries while another woman remains hospitalized. The other four guests were treated for minor injuries following the violent attack.

"Our guides are all extremely well-trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide's route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm's way quickly enough," Vincent said.

Kafue National Park's management dispatched a helicopter to the scene to evacuate the victims.

"This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident," Vincent added.

The group was said to be staying at the lavish Lufupa Camp in the Kafue National Park, which is known to be the largest game reserve in Africa.

African Parks, the organization responsible for managing the park, also oversees 22 other wildlife sanctuaries across Africa.

The tour group was reportedly in the process of making arrangements to return the woman's body to the United States, according to the Nigerian Bulletin.