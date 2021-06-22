Happy Birthday Lee Min Ho: 5 Must-Watch Dramas of The Pachinko Star

Lee Min Ho became the most talked about South Korean actor among the global audience, thanks to the success of his latest drama The King Eternal Monarch. The king of hearts, Lee Min Ho has turned 34 today.

Last year, he was basking in the glory of success of the drama The King Eternal Monarch as the last episode was aired on June 12 and people could not stop calling him the king! This year, the fans are awaiting the release of Lee Min Ho's next multi-language, multi-cultural project Pachinko. On the occasion of his birthday, here are five must-watch dramas of Lee Min Ho.

1) Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers is a trendsetter in the Korean drama industry. The 2009 drama starring Lee Min Ho in lead role opposite Gu Hye Sun was a major hit. The drama was based on Japanese shōjo manga series Boys Over Flowers. It is the story of a working-class girl [Gu Hye Sun] who gets tangled up in the lives of a group of four wealthy young men in her high school. The drama starred Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon as the popular F4 group. The role of Goo Jun Pyo earned Lee Min Ho overseas popularity.

2) Personal Taste

Personal Taste is a 2010 drama where Lee Min Ho's potential as an actor who can emote subtle emotions was well appreciated. Lee Min Ho starred opposite Son Ye Jin in the drama. It is the story of Park Kae In [played by Son Ye Jin] living together with architect Jeon Jin Ho [played by lee Min Ho] under the mistaken assumption that he's gay.

3) The Heirs

The Heirs is a multi-starrer drama which was the hot favorite of the youth. The 2014 drama is also known as The Inheritors and stars Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and Kim Woo Bin in lead roles. The story is written by Kim Eun Sook and the drama revolves around the politics, bullying and relationship issues in a high school populated by the privileged and uber-rich. International broadcasting rights of The Heirs were sold to 13 countries. Lee Min Ho's performance as Kim Tan was lauded by the audience and his chemistry with Park Shin Hye was loved by the fans.

4) Legend of the Blue Sea

Completely different from his roles in the previous dramas, in Legend of the Blue Sea, Lee Min Ho played the role of a conman. The handsome but 'sincere' conman learns the lessons of life when he meets the mermaid–turned–human Jun Ji Hyun. The duo plays dual roles – one as their characters from past life based in Joseon era, and the second in the modern times in the 2016 drama Legend of the Blue Sea. This is a cute love story between a conman-turned- prosecutor and the mermaid- turned- human.

5) The King: Eternal Monarch

The King Eternal Monarch is 2020 romantic-fantasy drama starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae and Lee Jung Jin in lead roles. Lee Min Ho is seen as Lee Gon, the monarch of a constitutionally-run parallel world called Kingdom of Corea. His destiny makes him come in search of a detective Jeong Tae Eul played by Kim Go Eun in the modern South Korea. The love, separation, mystery and the revenge story was a huge hit on the global streaming platform Netflix. It is the top most watched dramas of 2020 on Netflix.

Among the other dramas acted by Lee Min Ho, City Hunter opposite Park Min Young also gave him the tag of action hero. Other noteworthy dramas of Lee Min Ho are Faith, Mackeral Run, I Am Sam and Get Up. Currently, awaiting the release of Pachinko, here is wishing Lee Min Ho, a happy Birthday!