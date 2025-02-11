Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) 2025: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nominees, Performances, and Presenters

Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) 2025 is only two days from its live telecast, and the organizers have shared several details about the star-studded ceremony, including the date, time, venue, performances, presenters, and streaming details.
This year's ceremony will take place over two days in Seoul, South Korea, during the weekend. The star-studded lineup up performers and presenters to entertain K-pop fans during the award show include (G)I-DLE member Minnie, JYJ member Kim Jae Joong, TXT member Yeonjun, legendary dancer Park Mi Kyeong, Musical actress Jeong Sun Ah, and R&B legend Kim Johan.
Here is everything to know about the glam event, like the date, time, venue, nominees, presenters, performers, and streaming details.
When and Where Will the Award Ceremony Take Place?
The annual award ceremony will take place with a worldwide live broadcast at Jangchung Arena in Seoul over two days this weekend. The glam event will kick start on Saturday (February 15) and wrap up on Sunday (February 16).
How to Watch?
BIGC, TVING, and Mnet will broadcast the annual award ceremony live online for K-pop fans and other music lovers worldwide.
Who is Hosting the Award Ceremony?
Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon will host the 32nd annual award ceremony. Jinyoung, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers with his portrayal of Daniel Han in the KBS drama Who Is She, will MC the glam event for the first time in his professional life. Miyeon is also a newcomer as the host of this award show. She is known to be the longest-serving MC of Mnet's M Countdown.
Who is Performing at the Award Show?
K-pop bands and artists to take the stage during the annual award ceremony include ARTMS, EPEX, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Mujin, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, NOWADAYS, RIIZE, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, Choi Ye Na, Young Tak, TXT, (G)I-DLE member Minnie, JYJ member Kim Jae Joong, TXT member Yeonjun, EVNNE, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, Lee Seung Yoon, and Insooni.
The performers' lineup for the first day includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun. The second day will feature live onstage performances by 8TURN, Choi Ye Na, EVNNE, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Seung Yoon, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, RIIZE, YOUNG POSSE, and Young Tak.
Who will Present Awards?
The presenters for the 32nd annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) are H.O.T. member Jang Woo Hyuk, Fly to the Sky member Hwanhee, SG Wannabe member Kim Yong Jun, Brown Eyed Girls member JeA, musical actress Jeong Sun Ah, former After School member Kahi, R&B legend Kim Johan, KARA member Nicole, UV member Muzie, legendary dancer Park Mi Kyeong, Fly to the Sky member Brian, and Baby V.O.X. member Lee Hee Jin.
Who are the Nominees?
The annual award show will recognize the best recordings and artists based on Hanteo Chart data released between January 1 to December 31, 2024. The nominees for this year were announced through the social media pages of the award ceremony.
Artists of the Year (Bonsang)
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- Cravity
- Day6
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- G-Dragon
- Hwang Young Woong
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Jennie
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Chan-won
- Lee Young-ji
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- P1Harmony
- Plave
- QWER
- Red Velvet
- Riize
- RM
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- WayV
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Emerging Artist
- 8Turn
- Artms
- Evnne
- Fifty Fifty
- Hui
- Lun8
- Meovv
- N.SSign
- Nexz
- Xikers
- Young Posse
- Younite
Post Generation Award
- BAE173
- Billlie
- CIX
- DKB
- Drippin
- Epex
- Kim Hee Jae
- Purple Kiss
- Tempest
- Weeekly
- STAYC
- Xdinary Heroes
- Yena
Rookie of the Year – Female
- Artms
- Babymonster
- Badvillain
- Candy Shop
- Illit
- Izna
- Katseye
- Madein
- Meovv
- Rescene
- Say My Name
- Unis
Rookie of the Year – Male
- All(H)Ours
- ASC2NT
- B.D.U
- Dxmon
- JD1
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- NOMAD
- Nowadays
- TIOT
- TWS
- Waker
Special Award – Ballad
- 10cm
- Bol4
- Davichi
- D.O.
- Heize
- Kyuhyun
- Lee Mu-jin
- Roy Kim
- Taeyeon
- Younha
Special Award – Band
- CNBLUE
- Day6
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lucy
- N.Flying
- Onewe
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Hip-hop
- Crush
- Dean
- Jay Park
- J-Hope
- Lee Young-ji
- RM
- Zico
Special Award – Trot
- Hwang Young Woong
- Jang Minho
- Jeong Dong-won
- Kim Hee Jae
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young Woong
- Young Tak
Global Artist – Africa
- Ateez
- Chanyeol
- Doyoung
- Itzy
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- RM
- Taeyong
- Wendy
Global Artist – Asia
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Jaehyun
- Jimin
- Jin
- Plave
- Super Junior-D&E
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Vanner
Global Artist – Europe
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Itzy
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Yeonjun
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – North America
- Cha Eun-woo
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Itzy
- Jimin
- Jin
- SF9
- Tomorrow X Together
- Vanner
- Yeonjun
Global Artist – Oceania
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Jaehyun
- Jimin
- Jin
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice
- Wendy
- Yeonjun
Global Artist – South America
- Cha Eun-woo
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Rosé
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Tzuyu
WhosFandom Award – Female
- Oh My Girl for Miracle
- (G)I-dle for Neverland
- Aespa for My
- Artms for Ourii
- Babymonster for Monstiez
- Bibi for Bibitan
- Billlie for Belllie've
- Blackpink for Blink
- Chuu for Kkoti
- Dreamcatcher for Insomnia
- Fifty Fifty for Tweny
- Fromis 9 for Flover
- Girls' Generation for Sone
- Illit for Gllit
- Itzy for Midzy
- IU for UAENA
- Ive for Dive
- Izna for Naya
- Kep1er for Kep1ian
- Kiss of Life for Kissy
- Le Sserafim for Fearnot
- Lee Young Ji for Sepo
- Loossemble for C.Loo
- Mamamoo for Moomoo
- Meovv for Meovv's Fan
- NewJeans for Bunnies
- Nmixx for Nswer
- QWER for Bawige
- Red Velvet for ReVeluv
- Say My Name for LOVvmE
- Soojin for Seotang
- STAYC for Swith
- Sunmi for Miya-ne
- TripleS for WAV
- Twice for Once
- Unis for EverAfter
- Viviz for Na.V
- Yena for Jigumi
- Young Posse for Teleposse
- Younha for Y.Holics
WhosFandom Award – Male
- Lim Young Woong for Hero Generation
- Astro for Aroha
- Ateez for Atiny
- BoyNextDoor for OneDoor
- BTS for A.R.M.Y
- Cravity for Luvity
- Crush for CrushBomb
- Day6 for My Day
- Drippin for Dreamin
- Eclipse for Capella
- Enhypen for Engene
- Epex for Zenith
- Evnne for Ennve
- Exo for Exo-L
- Hwang Young Woong for Paradise
- Jeong Dong Won for UJCDW
- Lee Chan Won for Chan's
- Lun8 for LUV8
- N.Flying for N.Fia
- N.SSign for Cosmo
- NCT for NCTzen
- Nowadays for Day_And
- P1Harmony for P1ece
- Plave for Plli
- Riize for Briize
- Seventeen for Carat
- SF9 for Fantasy
- Shinee for Shinee World
- Stray Kids for Stay
- Super Junior for E.L.F
- The Boyz for The B
- Tomorrow X Together for Moa
- Treasure for Treasure Maker
- TWS for 42
- Vanner for VVS
- Xdinary Heroes for Villains
- Xikers for Roady
- Young Tak for Yong Tak and Blues
- Zerobaseone for Zerose
- Zico for Common