Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) 2025: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nominees, Performances, and Presenters

Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) 2025 is only two days from its live telecast, and the organizers have shared several details about the star-studded ceremony, including the date, time, venue, performances, presenters, and streaming details.

This year's ceremony will take place over two days in Seoul, South Korea, during the weekend. The star-studded lineup up performers and presenters to entertain K-pop fans during the award show include (G)I-DLE member Minnie, JYJ member Kim Jae Joong, TXT member Yeonjun, legendary dancer Park Mi Kyeong, Musical actress Jeong Sun Ah, and R&B legend Kim Johan.

Here is everything to know about the glam event, like the date, time, venue, nominees, presenters, performers, and streaming details.

When and Where Will the Award Ceremony Take Place?

The annual award ceremony will take place with a worldwide live broadcast at Jangchung Arena in Seoul over two days this weekend. The glam event will kick start on Saturday (February 15) and wrap up on Sunday (February 16).

How to Watch?

BIGC, TVING, and Mnet will broadcast the annual award ceremony live online for K-pop fans and other music lovers worldwide.

Who is Hosting the Award Ceremony?

Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon will host the 32nd annual award ceremony. Jinyoung, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers with his portrayal of Daniel Han in the KBS drama Who Is She, will MC the glam event for the first time in his professional life. Miyeon is also a newcomer as the host of this award show. She is known to be the longest-serving MC of Mnet's M Countdown.

Who is Performing at the Award Show?

K-pop bands and artists to take the stage during the annual award ceremony include ARTMS, EPEX, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Mujin, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, NOWADAYS, RIIZE, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, Choi Ye Na, Young Tak, TXT, (G)I-DLE member Minnie, JYJ member Kim Jae Joong, TXT member Yeonjun, EVNNE, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, Lee Seung Yoon, and Insooni.

The performers' lineup for the first day includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun. The second day will feature live onstage performances by 8TURN, Choi Ye Na, EVNNE, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Seung Yoon, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, RIIZE, YOUNG POSSE, and Young Tak.

Who will Present Awards?

The presenters for the 32nd annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) are H.O.T. member Jang Woo Hyuk, Fly to the Sky member Hwanhee, SG Wannabe member Kim Yong Jun, Brown Eyed Girls member JeA, musical actress Jeong Sun Ah, former After School member Kahi, R&B legend Kim Johan, KARA member Nicole, UV member Muzie, legendary dancer Park Mi Kyeong, Fly to the Sky member Brian, and Baby V.O.X. member Lee Hee Jin.

Who are the Nominees?

The annual award show will recognize the best recordings and artists based on Hanteo Chart data released between January 1 to December 31, 2024. The nominees for this year were announced through the social media pages of the award ceremony.

Artists of the Year (Bonsang)

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

Cravity

Day6

Eclipse

Enhypen

G-Dragon

Hwang Young Woong

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

Jennie

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Lee Chan-won

Lee Young-ji

Lim Young Woong

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

P1Harmony

Plave

QWER

Red Velvet

Riize

RM

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

TripleS

Twice

TWS

WayV

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Emerging Artist

8Turn

Artms

Evnne

Fifty Fifty

Hui

Lun8

Meovv

N.SSign

Nexz

Xikers

Young Posse

Younite

Post Generation Award

BAE173

Billlie

CIX

DKB

Drippin

Epex

Kim Hee Jae

Purple Kiss

Tempest

Weeekly

STAYC

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

Rookie of the Year – Female

Artms

Babymonster

Badvillain

Candy Shop

Illit

Izna

Katseye

Madein

Meovv

Rescene

Say My Name

Unis

Rookie of the Year – Male

All(H)Ours

ASC2NT

B.D.U

Dxmon

JD1

NCT Wish

Nexz

NOMAD

Nowadays

TIOT

TWS

Waker

Special Award – Ballad

10cm

Bol4

Davichi

D.O.

Heize

Kyuhyun

Lee Mu-jin

Roy Kim

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award – Band

CNBLUE

Day6

Lee Seung Yoon

Lucy

N.Flying

Onewe

QWER

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Hip-hop

Crush

Dean

Jay Park

J-Hope

Lee Young-ji

RM

Zico

Special Award – Trot

Hwang Young Woong

Jang Minho

Jeong Dong-won

Kim Hee Jae

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young Woong

Young Tak

Global Artist – Africa

Ateez

Chanyeol

Doyoung

Itzy

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

RM

Taeyong

Wendy

Global Artist – Asia

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Jaehyun

Jimin

Jin

Plave

Super Junior-D&E

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Vanner

Global Artist – Europe

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Itzy

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Yeonjun

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – North America

Cha Eun-woo

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Itzy

Jimin

Jin

SF9

Tomorrow X Together

Vanner

Yeonjun

Global Artist – Oceania

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Jaehyun

Jimin

Jin

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Wendy

Yeonjun

Global Artist – South America

Cha Eun-woo

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Rosé

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Tzuyu

WhosFandom Award – Female

Oh My Girl for Miracle

(G)I-dle for Neverland

Aespa for My

Artms for Ourii

Babymonster for Monstiez

Bibi for Bibitan

Billlie for Belllie've

Blackpink for Blink

Chuu for Kkoti

Dreamcatcher for Insomnia

Fifty Fifty for Tweny

Fromis 9 for Flover

Girls' Generation for Sone

Illit for Gllit

Itzy for Midzy

IU for UAENA

Ive for Dive

Izna for Naya

Kep1er for Kep1ian

Kiss of Life for Kissy

Le Sserafim for Fearnot

Lee Young Ji for Sepo

Loossemble for C.Loo

Mamamoo for Moomoo

Meovv for Meovv's Fan

NewJeans for Bunnies

Nmixx for Nswer

QWER for Bawige

Red Velvet for ReVeluv

Say My Name for LOVvmE

Soojin for Seotang

STAYC for Swith

Sunmi for Miya-ne

TripleS for WAV

Twice for Once

Unis for EverAfter

Viviz for Na.V

Yena for Jigumi

Young Posse for Teleposse

Younha for Y.Holics

WhosFandom Award – Male