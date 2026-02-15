Hanteo Music Awards 2026 winners were revealed through a live broadcast at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday (February 15). The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, were eligible to win awards in different sections.
Hosted by Lee Chan Won and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, the annual award ceremony featured live online performances globally famous K-pop bands and artists, including BTOB member Changsub, Lee Young Ji, PENTAGON, and ATEEZ. Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters, I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Sung by Doyoung), and Forever from Resident Playbook ( sung by D.O.) are some nominees for the Special Award – OST.
The Grand Prize winners, including the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards, were determined by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.
The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- were selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners were determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.
Special Award winners were selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners were chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner were determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner were selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.
Hanteo Music Awards 2026 Complete Winners List
Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang)
- &Team
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Boynextdoor
- Cortis
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2hearts
- I-dle
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- J-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- KickFlip
- Lee Chan-won
- Le Sserafim
- Mark
- Monsta X
- Nmixx
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Plave
- Riize
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- Tws
- Twice
- Zerobaseone
Rookie of the Year
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- AxMxP
- Close Your Eyes
- Cosmosy
- Cortis - WINNER
- Hearts2Hearts - WINNER
- Hebi.
- Hitgs
- Idid
- Ifeye
- In a Minute
- KickFlip
- Kiiikiii
- Newbeat
- Nouera
- UAU
- Uspeer
- Xlov
- XngHan&Xoul
- Post Generation Award
- Epex
- Fifty Fifty
- H1-Key
- Isegye Idol
- Kep1er
- Park Ji Hyeon
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- Tempest
- Viviz
- WEi
- Xdinary Heroes
- Xikers
- Yena
- Younite
Post Generation Award
- Isegye Idol - WINNER
- WEi - WINNER
- Epex
- Fifty Fifty
- H1-Key
- Kep1er
- Park Ji-hyeon
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- Tempest
- Viviz
- Xdinary Heroes
- Xikers
- Yena
- Younite
Emerging Artist
- Ampers&One
- Artms - WINNER
- Evnne - WINNER
- Izna
- Kiss of Life
- Meovv
- Nexz
- Nowz
- N.SSign
- QWER
- Rescene
- Say My Name
- TripleS
- Unis
Special Award – Ballad
- Brown Eyed Soul
- Car, the Garden
- Davichi
- Hwang Ga Ram
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Lee Mu Jin - WINNER
- Paul Kim
- Roy Kim
- Woody
- Yerin Baek
Special Award – Band
- CNBLUE
- Day6
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lucy - WINNER
- N.Flying
- Onewe
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Independent
- Choi Yu Ree
- George
- Hanroro
- Heo Hoy Kyung
- Lee Seung Yoon - WINNER
- Nerd Connection
- O3ohn
- Touched
- Woo Ye Rin
- YdBB
Special Award – R&B or Hip-hop
- Ash Island
- Changmo
- Crush
- Dynamic Duo
- Heize
- J-Hope
- Lee Young Ji
- Woodz
- Zion.T
- Zico
Special Award – Trot
- Ahn Sung Hoon
- Daesung
- Jang Min Ho
- Kim Hee Jae
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Chan Won - WINNER
- Lim Young Woong
- Park Ji Hyun
- Park Seo Jin
- Song Ga In
- Young Tak
Special Award – Virtual
- Hebi.
- Iiterniti
- Isegye Idol
- Naevis
- Plave - WINNER
- Re:Revolution
- Skinz
Special Award – Remake
- Hwang Ka Ram - WINNER
Special Award – OST
- D.O. for Forever from Resident Playbook
- Doyoung for I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
- Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
- Kenshi Yonezu for Iris Out from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada for Jane Doe from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Lim Young-woong for Heavenly Ever After from Heavenly Ever After - WINNER
- Paul Kim for Always Be With You from Love Scout
- Rosé for Messy from F1
- Tomorrow X Together for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook
- Yang Ji Eun for You're Enough for Me from Marie and Her Three Daddies
- Young Tak for Unknown Life from For Eagle Brothers
Global Artist – Africa
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids - WINNER
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Asia
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- TXT - WINNER
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Europe
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids - WINNER
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – North America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids - WINNER
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Oceania
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- TXT - WINNER
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – South America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids - WINNER
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
WhosFandom Award
- &Team - Luné
- Aespa - My
- Ateez - Atiny
- Babymonster - Monstiez
- Bigbang - Vip
- Blackpink - Blink
- BoyNextDoor - Onedoor
- BTS - Army
- Close Your Eyes - Closer
- Cortis - Coer
- Day6 - My Day
- Enhypen - Engene
- Exo - Exo-l
- Fromis 9 – Flover
- Hearts2Hearts – S2u
- I-dle – Neverland
- Illit – Gllit
- Isegye Idol – Ifari
- Itzy – Midzy
- IU – Uaena
- Ive – Dive
- Izna – Naya
- KickFlip – Weflip
- Le Sserafim – Fearnot
- Lee Chan-won – Chan's
- Lim Young-woong – Hero Generation - WINNER
- NCT – Nctzen
- Nmixx – Nswer
- Plave – Plli
- Riize – Briize
- Seventeen – Carat
- Stray Kids – Stay
- The Boyz – The B
- Tomorrow X Together – Moa
- Treasure – Treasure Maker
- TripleS – Wav
- TWS – 42
- Twice – Once
- Verivery – Verrer
- Zerobaseone – Zerose
Best Popular Artist
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong - WINNER
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone