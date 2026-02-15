Hanteo Music Awards 2026 winners were revealed through a live broadcast at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday (February 15). The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, were eligible to win awards in different sections.

Hosted by Lee Chan Won and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, the annual award ceremony featured live online performances globally famous K-pop bands and artists, including BTOB member Changsub, Lee Young Ji, PENTAGON, and ATEEZ. Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters, I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Sung by Doyoung), and Forever from Resident Playbook ( sung by D.O.) are some nominees for the Special Award – OST.

The Grand Prize winners, including the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards, were determined by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.

The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- were selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners were determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.

Special Award winners were selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners were chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner were determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner were selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.

Hanteo Music Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang)

&Team

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

Boynextdoor

Cortis

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Hearts2hearts

I-dle

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

J-hope

Jennie

Jin

KickFlip

Lee Chan-won

Le Sserafim

Mark

Monsta X

Nmixx

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Plave

Riize

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Super Junior

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

Tws

Twice

Zerobaseone

Rookie of the Year

AHOF

AllDay Project

AxMxP

Close Your Eyes

Cosmosy

Cortis - WINNER

Hearts2Hearts - WINNER

Hebi.

Hitgs

Idid

Ifeye

In a Minute

KickFlip

Kiiikiii

Newbeat

Nouera

UAU

Uspeer

Xlov

XngHan&Xoul

Post Generation Award

Epex

Fifty Fifty

H1-Key

Isegye Idol

Kep1er

Park Ji Hyeon

P1Harmony

STAYC

Tempest

Viviz

WEi

Xdinary Heroes

Xikers

Yena

Younite

Post Generation Award

Isegye Idol - WINNER

WEi - WINNER

Epex

Fifty Fifty

H1-Key

Kep1er

Park Ji-hyeon

P1Harmony

STAYC

Tempest

Viviz

Xdinary Heroes

Xikers

Yena

Younite

Emerging Artist

Ampers&One

Artms - WINNER

Evnne - WINNER

Izna

Kiss of Life

Meovv

Nexz

Nowz

N.SSign

QWER

Rescene

Say My Name

TripleS

Unis

Special Award – Ballad

Brown Eyed Soul

Car, the Garden

Davichi

Hwang Ga Ram

Jung Seung Hwan

Lee Mu Jin - WINNER

Paul Kim

Roy Kim

Woody

Yerin Baek

Special Award – Band

CNBLUE

Day6

Lee Seung Yoon

Lucy - WINNER

N.Flying

Onewe

QWER

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Independent

Choi Yu Ree

George

Hanroro

Heo Hoy Kyung

Lee Seung Yoon - WINNER

Nerd Connection

O3ohn

Touched

Woo Ye Rin

YdBB

Special Award – R&B or Hip-hop

Ash Island

Changmo

Crush

Dynamic Duo

Heize

J-Hope

Lee Young Ji

Woodz

Zion.T

Zico

Special Award – Trot

Ahn Sung Hoon

Daesung

Jang Min Ho

Kim Hee Jae

Kim Yong Bin

Lee Chan Won - WINNER

Lim Young Woong

Park Ji Hyun

Park Seo Jin

Song Ga In

Young Tak

Special Award – Virtual

Hebi.

Iiterniti

Isegye Idol

Naevis

Plave - WINNER

Re:Revolution

Skinz

Special Award – Remake

Hwang Ka Ram - WINNER

Special Award – OST

D.O. for Forever from Resident Playbook

Doyoung for I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

Kenshi Yonezu for Iris Out from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada for Jane Doe from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Lim Young-woong for Heavenly Ever After from Heavenly Ever After - WINNER

Paul Kim for Always Be With You from Love Scout

Rosé for Messy from F1

Tomorrow X Together for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook

Yang Ji Eun for You're Enough for Me from Marie and Her Three Daddies

Young Tak for Unknown Life from For Eagle Brothers

Global Artist – Africa

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids - WINNER

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Asia

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

TXT - WINNER

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Europe

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji-hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids - WINNER

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – North America

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids - WINNER

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Oceania

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji-hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

TXT - WINNER

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – South America

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids - WINNER

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

WhosFandom Award

&Team - Luné

Aespa - My

Ateez - Atiny

Babymonster - Monstiez

Bigbang - Vip

Blackpink - Blink

BoyNextDoor - Onedoor

BTS - Army

Close Your Eyes - Closer

Cortis - Coer

Day6 - My Day

Enhypen - Engene

Exo - Exo-l

Fromis 9 – Flover

Hearts2Hearts – S2u

I-dle – Neverland

Illit – Gllit

Isegye Idol – Ifari

Itzy – Midzy

IU – Uaena

Ive – Dive

Izna – Naya

KickFlip – Weflip

Le Sserafim – Fearnot

Lee Chan-won – Chan's

Lim Young-woong – Hero Generation - WINNER

NCT – Nctzen

Nmixx – Nswer

Plave – Plli

Riize – Briize

Seventeen – Carat

Stray Kids – Stay

The Boyz – The B

Tomorrow X Together – Moa

Treasure – Treasure Maker

TripleS – Wav

TWS – 42

Twice – Once

Verivery – Verrer

Zerobaseone – Zerose

Best Popular Artist