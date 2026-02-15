Hanteo Music Awards 2026: How to Watch Annual Ceremony Live Online from Canada, Australia, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2026 will return with a worldwide live telecast from the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday (February 15) at 6:00 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes through various online streaming platforms.
The event will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 3:30 pm KST on Sunday. The main award ceremony will take place at 6:00 pm KST. The main award ceremony of the star-studded event will reveal the big winners of this year. Here is how to watch the 33rd annual Hanteo Music Awards from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the UK.
People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award show live online on MBN. TikTok Live will stream the event live online for Korean music lovers worldwide, including those from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK. But the social media platform is inaccessible to several countries, including India, Nepal, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers have yet to reveal where K-pop fans from these countries can watch the award show online this year.
Here are the International Air Timings of Hanteo Music Awards 2026:
US - 4:00 am
Canada - 5:00 am
Australia - 7:00 pm
New Zealand - 10:00 pm
Japan - 6:00 pm
Mexico - 3:00 am
Brazil - 6:00 am
Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm
India - 2:30 pm
Indonesia - 4:00 pm
Singapore - 5:00 pm
China - 5:00 pm
Europe - 10:00 am
France - 10:00 am
Spain - 10:00 am
UK - 9:00 am
South Africa - 1:00 pm
Philippines - 5:00 pm
The first lineup of artists to perform at the annual award show includes Kyuhyun, Kim Hee Jae, LUCY, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin, ARTMS, ATEEZ, Lee Chan Won, Hearts2Hearts, and Hwang Karam.
"In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are preparing a special program that the whole family can enjoy together. Audiences will be able to meet a wide range of K-pop artists across different generations and genres," the organizing committee shared.
The organizers also revealed that PENTAGON will be attending the annual award ceremony as a group and showcase a special performance befitting their 10-year debut anniversary. The group members, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino, and Wooseok, will receive the 10th Anniversary — Influential Artist Awards during the star-studded ceremony.
Meanwhile, NOWZ, Billlie, xikers, idntt, WEi, Yoon Jong Shin, tripleS, and Forestella were included in the second lineup of performers. Earlier this week, the organizers revealed that 8TURN, WING, Lee Young Ji, and BTOB member Changsub have joined the performers lineup. The hosts for Hanteo Music Awards 2026 are Lee Chan Won and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young.
Nomination List
The nominees for Rookie of the Year, Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang), Emerging Artist, Post Generation Award, and Global Artist were announced last month. Fans were able to vote for their favorite artists and bands on Mubeat, Fancast, and the WhosFan apps. Voting lines for the main awards were open from January 16 to February 4. Voting lines for the Global Artist Awards were open from January 5 to February 7.
Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang)
- &Team
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Boynextdoor
- Cortis
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2hearts
- I-dle
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- J-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- KickFlip
- Lee Chan-won
- Le Sserafim
- Mark
- Monsta X
- Nmixx
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Plave
- Riize
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- Tws
- Twice
- Zerobaseone
Rookie of the Year
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- AxMxP
- Close Your Eyes
- Cosmosy
- Cortis
- Hearts2Hearts
- Hebi.
- Hitgs
- Idid
- Ifeye
- In a Minute
- KickFlip
- Kiiikiii
- Newbeat
- Nouera
- UAU
- Uspeer
- Xlov
- XngHan&Xoul
- Post Generation Award
- Epex
- Fifty Fifty
- H1-Key
- Isegye Idol
- Kep1er
- Park Ji Hyeon
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- Tempest
- Viviz
- WEi
- Xdinary Heroes
- Xikers
- Yena
- Younite
Emerging Artist
- Ampers&One
- Artms
- Evnne
- Izna
- Kiss of Life
- Meovv
- Nexz
- Nowz
- N.SSign
- QWER
- Rescene
- Say My Name
- TripleS
- Unis
Special Award – Ballad
- Brown Eyed Soul
- Car, the Garden
- Davichi
- Hwang Ga Ram
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Lee Mu-jin
- Paul Kim
- Roy Kim
- Woody
- Yerin Baek
Special Award – Band
- CNBLUE
- Day6
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lucy
- N.Flying
- Onewe
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Independent
- Choi Yu Ree
- George
- Hanroro
- Heo Hoy Kyung
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Nerd Connection
- O3ohn
- Touched
- Woo Ye Rin
- YdBB
Special Award – R&B or Hip-hop
- Ash Island
- Changmo
- Crush
- Dynamic Duo
- Heize
- J-Hope
- Lee Young Ji
- Woodz
- Zion.T
- Zico
Special Award – Trot
- Ahn Sung Hoon
- Daesung
- Jang Min Ho
- Kim Hee Jae
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- Park Ji Hyun
- Park Seo Jin
- Song Ga In
- Young Tak
Special Award – Virtual
- Hebi.
- Iiterniti
- Isegye Idol
- Naevis
- Plave
- Re:Revolution
- Skinz
Special Award – OST
- D.O. for Forever from Resident Playbook
- Doyoung for I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
- Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
- Kenshi Yonezu for Iris Out from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada for Jane Doe from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Lim Young-woong for Heavenly Ever After from Heavenly Ever After
- Paul Kim for Always Be With You from Love Scout
- Rosé for Messy from F1
- Tomorrow X Together for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook
- Yang Ji Eun for You're Enough for Me from Marie and Her Three Daddies
- Young Tak for Unknown Life from For Eagle Brothers
Global Artist – Africa
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Asia
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Europe
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – North America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Oceania
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – South America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
WhosFandom Award
- &Team - Luné
- Aespa - My
- Ateez - Atiny
- Babymonster - Monstiez
- Bigbang - Vip
- Blackpink - Blink
- BoyNextDoor - Onedoor
- BTS - Army
- Close Your Eyes - Closer
- Cortis - Coer
- Day6 - My Day
- Enhypen - Engene
- Exo - Exo-l
- Fromis 9 – Flover
- Hearts2Hearts – S2u
- I-dle – Neverland
- Illit – Gllit
- Isegye Idol – Ifari
- Itzy – Midzy
- IU – Uaena
- Ive – Dive
- Izna – Naya
- KickFlip – Weflip
- Le Sserafim – Fearnot
- Lee Chan-won – Chan's
- Lim Young-woong – Hero Generation
- NCT – Nctzen
- Nmixx – Nswer
- Plave – Plli
- Riize – Briize
- Seventeen – Carat
- Stray Kids – Stay
- The Boyz – The B
- Tomorrow X Together – Moa
- Treasure – Treasure Maker
- TripleS – Wav
- TWS – 42
- Twice – Once
- Verivery – Verrer
- Zerobaseone – Zerose
Best Popular Artist
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Winners
The organizers will select the Grand Prize winners, including the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards, by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.
The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.
Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner will be determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner will be selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.