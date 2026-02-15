Hanteo Music Awards 2026: How to Watch Annual Ceremony Live Online from Canada, Australia, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2026 will return with a worldwide live telecast from the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday (February 15) at 6:00 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes through various online streaming platforms.

The event will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 3:30 pm KST on Sunday. The main award ceremony will take place at 6:00 pm KST. The main award ceremony of the star-studded event will reveal the big winners of this year. Here is how to watch the 33rd annual Hanteo Music Awards from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the UK.

People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award show live online on MBN. TikTok Live will stream the event live online for Korean music lovers worldwide, including those from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK. But the social media platform is inaccessible to several countries, including India, Nepal, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers have yet to reveal where K-pop fans from these countries can watch the award show online this year.

Here are the International Air Timings of Hanteo Music Awards 2026:

US - 4:00 am

Canada - 5:00 am

Australia - 7:00 pm

New Zealand - 10:00 pm

Japan - 6:00 pm

Mexico - 3:00 am

Brazil - 6:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm

India - 2:30 pm

Indonesia - 4:00 pm

Singapore - 5:00 pm

China - 5:00 pm

Europe - 10:00 am

France - 10:00 am

Spain - 10:00 am

UK - 9:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 5:00 pm

The first lineup of artists to perform at the annual award show includes Kyuhyun, Kim Hee Jae, LUCY, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin, ARTMS, ATEEZ, Lee Chan Won, Hearts2Hearts, and Hwang Karam.

"In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are preparing a special program that the whole family can enjoy together. Audiences will be able to meet a wide range of K-pop artists across different generations and genres," the organizing committee shared.

The organizers also revealed that PENTAGON will be attending the annual award ceremony as a group and showcase a special performance befitting their 10-year debut anniversary. The group members, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino, and Wooseok, will receive the 10th Anniversary — Influential Artist Awards during the star-studded ceremony.

Meanwhile, NOWZ, Billlie, xikers, idntt, WEi, Yoon Jong Shin, tripleS, and Forestella were included in the second lineup of performers. Earlier this week, the organizers revealed that 8TURN, WING, Lee Young Ji, and BTOB member Changsub have joined the performers lineup. The hosts for Hanteo Music Awards 2026 are Lee Chan Won and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young.

Nomination List

The nominees for Rookie of the Year, Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang), Emerging Artist, Post Generation Award, and Global Artist were announced last month. Fans were able to vote for their favorite artists and bands on Mubeat, Fancast, and the WhosFan apps. Voting lines for the main awards were open from January 16 to February 4. Voting lines for the Global Artist Awards were open from January 5 to February 7.

Nomination List

Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang)

&Team

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

Boynextdoor

Cortis

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Hearts2hearts

I-dle

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

J-hope

Jennie

Jin

KickFlip

Lee Chan-won

Le Sserafim

Mark

Monsta X

Nmixx

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Plave

Riize

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Super Junior

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

Tws

Twice

Zerobaseone

Rookie of the Year

AHOF

AllDay Project

AxMxP

Close Your Eyes

Cosmosy

Cortis

Hearts2Hearts

Hebi.

Hitgs

Idid

Ifeye

In a Minute

KickFlip

Kiiikiii

Newbeat

Nouera

UAU

Uspeer

Xlov

XngHan&Xoul

Post Generation Award

Epex

Fifty Fifty

H1-Key

Isegye Idol

Kep1er

Park Ji Hyeon

P1Harmony

STAYC

Tempest

Viviz

WEi

Xdinary Heroes

Xikers

Yena

Younite

Emerging Artist

Ampers&One

Artms

Evnne

Izna

Kiss of Life

Meovv

Nexz

Nowz

N.SSign

QWER

Rescene

Say My Name

TripleS

Unis

Special Award – Ballad

Brown Eyed Soul

Car, the Garden

Davichi

Hwang Ga Ram

Jung Seung Hwan

Lee Mu-jin

Paul Kim

Roy Kim

Woody

Yerin Baek

Special Award – Band

CNBLUE

Day6

Lee Seung Yoon

Lucy

N.Flying

Onewe

QWER

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Independent

Choi Yu Ree

George

Hanroro

Heo Hoy Kyung

Lee Seung Yoon

Nerd Connection

O3ohn

Touched

Woo Ye Rin

YdBB

Special Award – R&B or Hip-hop

Ash Island

Changmo

Crush

Dynamic Duo

Heize

J-Hope

Lee Young Ji

Woodz

Zion.T

Zico

Special Award – Trot

Ahn Sung Hoon

Daesung

Jang Min Ho

Kim Hee Jae

Kim Yong Bin

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

Park Ji Hyun

Park Seo Jin

Song Ga In

Young Tak

Special Award – Virtual

Hebi.

Iiterniti

Isegye Idol

Naevis

Plave

Re:Revolution

Skinz

Special Award – OST

D.O. for Forever from Resident Playbook

Doyoung for I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

Kenshi Yonezu for Iris Out from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada for Jane Doe from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Lim Young-woong for Heavenly Ever After from Heavenly Ever After

Paul Kim for Always Be With You from Love Scout

Rosé for Messy from F1

Tomorrow X Together for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook

Yang Ji Eun for You're Enough for Me from Marie and Her Three Daddies

Young Tak for Unknown Life from For Eagle Brothers

Global Artist – Africa

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Asia

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Europe

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji-hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – North America

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – Oceania

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji-hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – South America

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

WhosFandom Award

&Team - Luné

Aespa - My

Ateez - Atiny

Babymonster - Monstiez

Bigbang - Vip

Blackpink - Blink

BoyNextDoor - Onedoor

BTS - Army

Close Your Eyes - Closer

Cortis - Coer

Day6 - My Day

Enhypen - Engene

Exo - Exo-l

Fromis 9 – Flover

Hearts2Hearts – S2u

I-dle – Neverland

Illit – Gllit

Isegye Idol – Ifari

Itzy – Midzy

IU – Uaena

Ive – Dive

Izna – Naya

KickFlip – Weflip

Le Sserafim – Fearnot

Lee Chan-won – Chan's

Lim Young-woong – Hero Generation

NCT – Nctzen

Nmixx – Nswer

Plave – Plli

Riize – Briize

Seventeen – Carat

Stray Kids – Stay

The Boyz – The B

Tomorrow X Together – Moa

Treasure – Treasure Maker

TripleS – Wav

TWS – 42

Twice – Once

Verivery – Verrer

Zerobaseone – Zerose

Best Popular Artist

&Team

Aespa

AHOF

AllDay Project

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BTS

Close Your Eyes

Cortis

Cravity

CxM

Day6

Enhypen

Fromis 9

G-Dragon

Haechan

Hebi.

Hearts2Hearts

HxW

Hwasa

I-dle

Idid

Illit

Isegye Idol

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

J-Hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KPop Demon Hunters Cast

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Kiss of Life

Lee Chan Won

Lee Chang Sub

Le Sserafim

Lim Young Woong

Lisa

Mark

Minnie

Monsta X

N.Flying

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nmixx

Nouera

P1Harmony

Park Ji-hyeon

Plave

QWER

Rescene

Riize

Rosé

Secret Number

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Tempest

The Boyz

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Viviz

Woodz

Yeonjun

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Winners

The organizers will select the Grand Prize winners, including the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards, by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.

The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.

Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner will be determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner will be selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.