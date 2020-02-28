Blonde model Hannah Palmer has stunned fans looking smoking hot in a ruffled white swimsuit in her latest photo on Instagram. Adding more heat to her Instagram page, the diva sizzles in the photo that has grabbed millions of eyeballs. In the picture posted, Hannah is seen striking a sultry pose in front of the camera while she completes her sunny day beach look adding some common yet elegant accessories like a watch. Her golden locks are tied with a red-coloured ribbon.

Hannah leaves little to the imagination in the white bikini swimsuit. The photo racked up over 71.7K likes and views in a short span of time on the social media platform. The photo left people awestruck as it showed Hannah flaunting her sexy figure and round assets. Fans flooded the comments section with messages expressing their love for the blonde model.

Earlier, Hannah created a buzz on social media for going topless. Hannah was wearing only a string bikini while leaving her chest bare. The picture grabbed the attention of as many as 92,000 people on the photo-sharing platform in a short period of time.

Hannah's beauty is beyond imagination and she likes to show it off and isn't shy of making heads turn in tiny outfits on her official social media handle. She has more than 1.3 million people following her on Instagram.

Hannah has earlier donned several unconventional looks for her modelling gigs and has shown her ability to attract people with her sultry expressions on camera. Apart from modelling, Hannah seems to be a sportsperson. She recently shared a photo in which she stood beside a beautiful horse and captioned the picture, "save a cowboy, ride a horse".

Check out Hannah Plamer's picture with the horse here: