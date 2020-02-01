Hannah Palmer who is the brand ambassador for the energy drink company Bang Elite, is making heads turn with her latest photo in a hot swimsuit. She has shared an eye-popping picture of herself on her official Instagram handle that has awestruck her fans. In the photo, the model has left little to one's imagination by donning a revealing violet outfit.The social media star, who is promoting the energy drink Bang Energy, has grabbed millions of eyeballs from around the world with her latest sizzling picture.

The American diva has once again stolen the limelight for her sexy figure. Recently, she shared a sultry video on her official handle which attracted much attention. In the video, Palmer is seen flaunting her assets in front of the camera in a sexy red outfit. The video post received millions of views and likes. Several fans shared their love and support for the video.

Palmer is rarely shy of showing off her sexy hourglass figure on social media. Her seductive pose in front of the camera in the latest post has left her fans breathless. The blonde model makes sure to post sizzling hot pictures once in a while to keep her 1.2 million followers entertained through her official Instagram account.

Palmer's Instagram update has racked up over 800 comments and more than 50,000 views within a short span of time of the the photo being uploaded. Many followers loved the picture and posted love, kiss and fire emojis. Some called her gorgeous, beautiful and likened her to princess and angel.

One of the diva's loyal fans wrote, "Just another example further proving that you are one of the best looking women on Instagram" while another teased the model saying, "I'm gonna cancel your license, because you are driving me crazy."