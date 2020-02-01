British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby needs no introduction when it comes to modelling. She has often made heads turn with her hot and cold sexy looks. Rose has now shared a sizzling hot photo on her official Instagram that has left fans breathless. She has uploaded a sun-kissed photo of herself in which she wears a sexy printed bikini swimsuit leaving everyone spellbound. Rose is known for her modelling gigs and she loves flaunting her hourglass figure.

Most of the pictures on her official Instagram show her in eye-popping outfits. She even went nude for a modelling photoshoot. Leaving her fans stunned in a beautiful bikini, Rose likes to tease Instagram users and compel them to visit her account. With more than 12.5 million followers on her Instagram account, Rose has grabbed millions of eyeballs from all over the world. She has had a promising modelling career since the beginning and courted fame after being spotted with famous rapper Tyga.

However the two broke up after a short time. Rose became more famous after she debuted on Instagram. In an interview with The Sun, Rose said she was interested in becoming a model ever since she was child. She also revealed that during her childhood, she had suffered from an eating disorder.

The curvy model keeps her fans engaged with hot and sexy content on her official Instagram handle once in a while. Her latest photo has bagged several likes and views while others bombarded the comments section with love and kisses.

Rose is a real treat to watch and is one of the hottest models who have taken the internet by storm with their sultry photos and videos.