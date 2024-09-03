Han So Hee Responds to Recent Controversy Involving Her Mother; Releases Official Statement

Han So Hee has responded to the recent controversy involving her mother by releasing an official statement through her agency, 9ato Entertainment. According to the press release, the actress was unaware of the illegal gambling houses run by her mother, Ms. Shin, at multiple locations, including Ulsan and Wonju. She came to know about it through various media reports and is deeply affected by it.

Several news reports emerged on Monday (September 2) about the arrest of Ms. Shin for allegedly running multiple gambling houses at various locations. The gambling stations were run using a frontman since 2021. Following the media reports,

9ato Entertainment released an official statement addressing the controversy involving Han So Hee's mother. The agency stated the actress is unrelated to the illegal gambling houses run by her mother.

Here is the Complete Statement by 9ato Entertainment:

Hello, this is 9ato Entertainment. We would like to share our position on the reports regarding the mother of our actress Han So Hee. The report from yesterday (September 2) concerns Han So Hee's mother's personal and independent actions. Han So Hee was devastated upon learning about it through the news. We want to reiterate that this incident is entirely her mother's independent actions and has nothing to do with the actress. We apologize for delivering such uncomfortable news related to personal matters rather than her work. Thank you.

Netizens' Reactions

Why should she be apologizing for her mother's actions?

Don't drag #HanSohee, please #Kmedia & why should she be apologizing for her mother's actions?

I feel bad for Han So Hee, this must be tough on her.

If any of you are a fan of hers, you'd know she had to pay off her mom's debt & was having issues with it building up. Which is her personal life & sad they're using it to make headlines. Many families struggle with families who are gambling addicts. I hope she is ok & supported.

This girl has enough problems already, why is her own family contributing???? They're so detached from reality.

This mom has been making her daughter's life difficult since she was young.

I feel so sorry for her. Didn't she help her mom before? She was raised by her grandmother, so why is her mom using her name now?

Anyone can easily find out that she's been estranged from her mom for a while. She was raised by her grandmother. The media is going too far.

But she publicly cut ties with her mom a long time ago... why is the news still saying she's Han So Hee's mom?