The head of Hamas announced on Thursday that the war in Gaza was over and pledged a lasting ceasefire, just hours after Donald Trump revealed that a historic Middle East peace deal would lead to the release of hostages early next week.

"We have received assurances from the brotherly mediators and the US administration, who have confirmed that the war is completely over," Khalil al-Hayya, chief negotiator for the terror group, announced from Egypt. He also vowed that Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, along with about 1,700 people from Gaza who had been detained since the war started. Finally, Trump brokered a deal that will bring peace.

End of the War

Earlier on Thursday, Trump confirmed that a peace deal for Gaza had been finalized, saying Hamas had agreed to release the remaining hostages, believed to be around 20. The Hamas leader's announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was getting ready to vote on the agreement, which would ensure that all remaining hostages are freed within 72 hours after the ceasefire begins.

"It will be a day of joy," the president said, expressing hope that the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas "will be released on Monday or Tuesday."

He added that talks were still underway to finalize the details and coordination for their release.

Trump said: "Getting them is a complicated process. I would rather not tell you what they have to do to get them. There are places you don't want to be."

Trump said he plans to travel to the Middle East "very soon," though the exact timing and details are still being finalized.

"This is really peace in the Middle East," he remarked, highlighting that he had proved doubters wrong, who had believed such a deal would never happen.

The president also confirmed that he had agreed to address Israel's parliament. "They've asked me to speak at the Knesset and I've agreed to it. If they would like me to, I would do it," he said.

He recalled the horrors of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage, while also acknowledging the devastating toll in Gaza, where roughly 70,000 lives were lost.

"That's big retribution... at some point the whole thing has to stop," he said.

"We are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday," Trump told his cabinet, saying the agreement will be signed in Egypt.

Ceasefire About to Begin

Netanyahu's security cabinet had a meeting on Thursday evening to approve the peace deal. According to a government official, a full ceasefire would come into effect 24 hours after the approval, giving Hamas 72 hours to release all remaining hostages.

An Israeli government spokesperson added that Israeli forces would pull back to positions controlling roughly 53 percent of Gaza, and the military is preparing both for the hostages' return and the redeployment of troops.

Trump thanked the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for joining efforts to pressure Gaza into reaching an agreement. "Everything came together," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Trump for his hands-on role in the deal, noting that it built on relationships he had developed across the Middle East. "A month ago, nobody thought this was possible," Rubio said. He emphasized that Trump's meetings with Arab leaders and his discussions with the Israeli prime minister were crucial in moving the process forward.

Rubio also hinted at the behind-the-scenes intensity of the negotiations. "The president had some extraordinary phone calls and meetings that required a high degree of intensity," he revealed.

The news sparked celebrations on both sides, with Palestinians and Israelis taking to the streets, waving flags, and cheering the breakthrough.