Trump Tells Families of Israeli Hostages that They Will be Released on Monday After Brokering Peace Deal with Hamas

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he expects Hamas to free all the remaining Israeli hostages on Monday, after a major peace deal was reached between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

Trump spoke with the families of those still held by the militant group during a phone call with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, assuring them that their loved ones will soon be reunited with them. With Trump on speakerphone, Lutnick asked the families: "You have the best crowd in the world, what do you have to say to President Trump?" Everyone on the call — roughly a dozen people — responded together with heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Thank you!" as Trump listened.

"The big thing is hostages are going to be released probably, our time, would be, probably Monday," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview, just hours after announcing that both Hamas and Israel had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point Middle East peace plan.

"They're in a terrible situation there," Trump said of the 48 hostages who are still believed to be held in Gaza, more than half of whom are presumed to be dead.

"They're deep in the earth, and they're being gotten and a lot of things are happening right now as we speak," the president continued.

"So much is happening to get the hostages freed, and we think they'll all be coming back on Monday."

A senior White House official said the deal, which is also expected to bring a temporary halt to the fighting in Gaza, will be presented to Israel's cabinet for approval on Thursday. Once approved, Israeli forces will begin withdrawing from certain areas of the Gaza Strip.

"The deal goes to the Israeli cabinet tomorrow. Once they vote yes, Israel has to withdraw to the line which should take under 24 hours," the senior White House official said.

"Then the 72 hour clock begins, and Hamas will try to go earlier if possible. Our assessment is that hostages will begin getting released on Monday," the official added.

Soon after revealing the peace deal, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account showing families of the hostages joyfully celebrating the news.

"And today, President Trump has done it. He announced just now that our loved ones, the hostages, are coming home," a family member said in the video.

"We will not stop fighting until we see the last of the 48 return to their family, those who were murdered in captivity, buried in the Land of Israel, those who are still alive, walking through the border and reuniting with their families."

Family members stood before a banner displaying the faces of the remaining hostages, reflecting on the painful reality that their loved ones have spent the past two years in captivity. "Thank you, President Trump, for your courage," a man in front of the banner said. "Thank you to the Trump administration for doing everything you can to bring them home."

Trump called it a "great honor to be involved," describing it as "probably the biggest deal ever made."