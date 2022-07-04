HallyuPopFest London 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

HallyuPopFest London 2022 is fast approaching because just five days left for the live onstage performances of K-pop artists to kick start. The largest Korean music festival in South East Asia is coming to England this weekend to take the stage at OVO Arena in Wembley.

The two-day event will start on Saturday, July 9, and its highlight will be the evening concert. A total of seven artists would perform on each day of the festival. They will showcase their expansive global reach and dominance as soloists.

These artists from the Korean music industry are sure to capture all attention with their charming stage performances. So, this weekend will bring much fun for Korean music lovers in England with live performances by artists like EXO members Chen and Kai.

Chen will take the stage on the first day of the event with ONEUS, ASTRO, EVERGLOW, and MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Love Me Like That singer Sam Kim and P1Harmony will join them. Kai will perform on Sunday with CRAVITY, CIX, Kep1er, and SF9. Paul Kim and Weeekly will join the lineup on June 10.

Where to Buy Tickets?

K-pop fans can buy tickets through the official ticketing channel and Ticketek. They are available as a two-day weekend pass or a single-day event. A major attraction to the ticket holders is that they can access both the showcase and the evening concerts. VIP packages are also available for a memorable K-pop experience.

The showcase will feature selected products from small and medium-sized Korean enterprises. The stalls would provide a unique experience for those who want to try out some popular products from the South East Asian country, including K-beauty and K-lifestyle products.

How to Watch HallyuPopFest London 2022?

K-pop fans across the globe can enjoy the red carpet arrivals through the HallyuPyo app. Global live streaming of the red carpet arrival will be available on the app for free. It will allow the fans to watch the artists gracing the red carpet this weekend. The event starts at 1 pm BST and it will allow the viewers to check out the latest fashion trends.