Half-Naked Man in Underwear Walks Through CNBC's Live TV Segment Leaving Viewers Shocked [WATCH]

Viewers of CNBC's popular television show 'Squawk Box' were left shocked on Monday morning when a mysterious man wearing only underwear walked into the background of a guest's Zoom. Not only did the half-naked man distract viewers and left them in splits but also the show was interrupted by a barking dog in the background.

CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin was interviewing Karen Firestone, the CEO of Aureus Asset Management, on Monday morning when the show was first interrupted by the sound of a barking dog. And then came the bigger shock of a half-naked man in only his underwear running in the background of the screen.

Embarrassing Interruption

Firestone grinned and appeared to be biting her lip as Sorkin talked about the "dog days" of July and anticipated market trajectories as the half-naked man darted across the screen, dressed only in his powder blue underwear.

Sorkin and Firestone initially tried to ignore the entire episode but couldn't stop smiling as the man's nudity was immortalized by CNBC's live shot.

The half-naked man walked in just when Sorkin was asking Firestone the most important question about where markets are headed this fall. Viewers too were left shocked as they couldn't figure out what was happening on such a serious show.

The original query about impending market direction was still being asked by the CNBC anchor.

"The dogs seem to think that the dog days are going to get a little more exciting but maybe not in a good way, come September," Sorkin said, continuing to ignore the unidentified man in his skivvies.

"I think she's excited," Firestone responded, referring to the dog which continued to bark in the background.

Hilarious Few Seconds

CNBC hasn't commented on the blooper. Bloopers happen at times during live broadcasts, although Firestone and the man who exposed his underwear on national television are probably not too pleased with the incident.

In just one instance from 2020, NBC reporter Ken Dilanian gained notoriety after accidentally using the F-bomb on live television as a result of a technical issue. Dilanian instantly expressed regret.

According to Firestone's bio on the Aureus website, she co-founded the company in 2005 following a protracted employment with Fidelity Investments. She frequently appears as a guest on "Squawk Box" and "Halftime Report" on CNBC.

Sorkin and others at CNBC may have been trying to ignore the entire episode but social media users were fast enough to joke about the blooper.

"High inflation...can't afford clothes," wrote on user on Twitter.

"Looks like Fed Chair Powell making a run for it," joked yet another user.

"People still using those boxers short ?" wrote another user referring to the man's underwear.

"Walk of shame caught on CNBC," wrote a fourth user.

"Naked shorts exiting the market," another user tweeted.