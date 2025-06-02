Hailey Hosford: Glamorous Florida Hairstylist Stabbed to Death in Parking Garage by Assailant Who Bragged about Killing Her Before Arrest

A glamorous Florida hairstylist was mercilessly stabbed to death with a steak knife during a brutal assault by a 280-pound attacker in the parking garage of an upscale apartment building. Hailey Hosford, 27, had just stepped out of a rental vehicle at the Retreat at Sawgrass Village in Sunrise on Wednesday when a man allegedly rushed the car.

The suspect then yanked the door open and fatally stabbed Hosford multiple times and also left her male companion wounded, according to The New York Post. The accused, 21-year-old Jackson Julian Sagesse, was later arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

Fatal Attack from Nowhere

"I just killed someone and walked away," the suspect reportedly boasted to police after being read his Miranda rights, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The New York Post. Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Hosford and a male companion—whose identity has not been revaeled—arrived at a parking garage located at 3000 Northwest 130th Avenue in a rented black Mercedes, as reported by WPLG News.

Hosford, a hairstylist based in Fort Lauderdale, stayed in the vehicle for a few minutes while her friend briefly went inside, planning to resume their drive shortly afterward.

"He was going in there to grab some stuff, and then he was gonna take her home," Aubrey Rosebrock, Hosford's friend, told WSVN News.

While she sat in the car waiting for her friend to return, security camera footage from the garage reportedly showed Sagesse walking toward the car, clutching a shiny metal item that appeared to reflect light.

Unaware of the threat, Hosford started to step out of the car but suddenly noticed Sagesse approaching the driver's side. In a moment of panic, she tried to get back into the car to protect herself from what authorities describe as a random assault, according to an arrest report obtained by WSVN.

'She noticed he was charging her, and he forced himself into the car before she had time to shut the door,' Rosebrock told the outlet.

Within seconds, a fierce struggle broke out between them. Police said security footage showed the suspect repeatedly stabbing at the vehicle, The Post reported.

Unexpected Attack

Hosford's friend returned from the apartment after some time and confronted Sagesse, who then stepped out of the car. The two men quickly got into a violent fight, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the man in the throat.

Miraculously, the injured friend survived the unprovoked assault and managed to flee, calling the police for help as soon as he could.

Sagesse then reportedly returned to the rental car and tried to escape, but was unable to start the vehicle, according to The Post.

Security cameras also captured the suspect rummaging around the area, apparently searching for any evidence he might have left behind, before finally leaving the parking garage.

Before law enforcement arrived, a resident of the apartment complex reported seeing a person lying motionless on the garage floor, NBC Miami reported. When officers reached the scene, they found Hosford unresponsive inside the car, with multiple stab wounds to her neck and throat, according to The Post.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m. Meanwhile, her friend was rushed to the hospital to receive medical care.

Staff members of the apartment complex identified Sagesse from the surveillance videos and gave police the apartment number where he lived with his mother. When officers reached his home, they found Sagesse still dressed in the same outfit seen in the security footage. He was then arrested.