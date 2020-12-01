Mystery continues to build around the shocking death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh with each passing day. The millionaire died on November 27 after suffering severe burn injuries caused from the fire that broke out at a New London, Connecticut, home. However, the latest reports claim that there was minimum damage caused to the lavish home although the fire took Hsieh's life.

This has raised several questions in the minds of people along with investigators, with many suspecting foul play involved. Also many believe that it wasn't a simple accidental death caused by fire but a well-planned murder. Hsieh's personal attorney, Puoy Premsirut, did not immediately respond to the questions.

House Remains Intact

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the 3,100-square-foot house located on the waterfront overlooking the Long Island Sound, appeared in as good condition on Monday as it did four months ago when it sold for $1.3million. "There was very little damage" caused to the house when it was ablaze, a man who stays nearby told the media outlet.

This has started building mystery around Hsieh's death. The 46-year-old was visiting his family at the house at 500 Pequot Avenue on November 18 when the house caught fire in the morning. New London firefighters tweeted out at 1.48 am that they responded to a working house fire where people were trapped, and one person was rescued and taken to the hospital.

According to fire department officials, Hsieh had sustained burns and inhaled smoke and was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was then airlifted to a hospital burns unit in Bridgeport. Nine days later the shoe magnet succumbed to his injuries. He was surrounded by his family when he died on Friday.

Hsieh's brother was reportedly at the house when it became ablaze. Incidentally, no one else present at the house sustained injuries, while Hsieh was severely burnt. Moreover, there is reportedly no damaged caused to the house.

Accident or Homicide?

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that Hsieh died from smoke inhalation complications and ruled the death an accident. However, a lot of things remain unsolved, especially the condition of the house. New London Fire Chief Thomas Cursio since then has said very little about the tragic incident.

The home is owned by Zappos employee, Rachael Brown, 47, who climbed the corporate ladder from a temporary phone representative to a management team member, according to the online shoe retailer's website. Hsieh's brother was reportedly at the house when it became ablaze, but it is unknown whether Brown was present.

Brown sold her home in Henderson, Nevada, in May for $300,000, and spent around $1.3 million on the three-story New London house. The house is less than half a mile down the street from playwright Eugene O'Neill's childhood home. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Brown was 'one of Hsieh's closest confidantes'.

Although Hsieh's death has been ruled an accident, a lot of questions still remain unanswered including where Brown was when the fire broke out and why the house remains unscathed.