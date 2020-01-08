Gwyneth Paltrow has starred in several super hit movies for close to three decades and is loved and adored by fans worldwide for her acting, modelling and fashion sense. It now looks like the superstar is done with all of these as she revealed that filming for movies always made her feel sick and she subconsciously hated even walking into the sets.

She stated that during the 90s, she suffered from motion sickness during shoots and working on so many movies for close to three decades burned her out completely. She revealed that she will ''literally never'' star in movies again and is done with it.

I can't bear it anymore, says Gwyneth

During an interview with the Harper's Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow walked down memory lane of her early days in acting and lamented that she felt sick to even step on the sets every day. ''When I was acting I really burned myself out. I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything — I really don't know that I can bear it.''

Gwyneth further added, ''I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her (daughter), I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I've never starred in anything again. The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter. It was a movie called Proof, an adaptation of a play I did in London, and I was like, "I've had it. I can't do this anymore.'"

What next for Gwyneth

Now that Gwyneth bids goodbye to movies, we wonder what's next for her. Reports state that the actress will be focused on her lifestyle brand Goop and Netflix is also planning to do a web series that goes behind the scenes of the fashion business and would revolve around her brand Goop.