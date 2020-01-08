Gwyneth Paltrow might be in some of Hollywood's most iconic movies, such as Shakespeare in Love and The Talented Mr. Ripley, but her new television show is getting a far less praiseworthy reaction after getting slammed by health experts and doctors. The series, called The Goop Lab, is focused on health and wellness and premieres on the streaming platform on January 24. However, it is already making waves in the media, as its trailer caused some reaction, especially in the scientific community.

Early buzz for the show has been far from good

The series has been earning feedback -- based off of the trailer -- such as "horrifying," "potentially harmful," and "dangerous health misinformation." One particular critic is Dr. Jen Gunter, M.D., an OB/GYN.

In an interview with Bustle, she gave her reaction to the trailer.

"I think I have watched it twice and can't stomach a third time, so I can't give you a frame-by-frame takedown," Gunter said. "This looks like classic goop: some fine information presented alongside unscientific, unproven, potentially harmful therapies for attention, with the disclaimer of 'We're only having conversations!'"

Gunter also said that it was irresponsible that Goop not only peddles pseudo-science, but also then sells products on the dubious claims.

"When you sell products, that means you are not a reliable source of information. Goop sells supplements and other quasi-medical products, gives vaccine-hesitant doctors a platform, and actively promotes 'mediums,' so they cannot provide unbiased information about these topics," Gunter added. "If a pharmaceutical company had a similar show, what would people think?"

Echoing Dr. Gunter is Victoria Forster, a cancer research scientist. She claimed that the trailer "fills me with dread as it is highly likely that the show will be an unashamed menagerie of mainstream pseudoscience" (via The Daily Mail).



"The most horrifying thing [about] this is the word "lab" which implies some sort of science which goop has NOTHING to do with!!" seconded writer Amanda Rosenberg. "This whole show is a danger to our health!!"

This is not the first time Paltrow has taken heat for her medical beliefs

Paltrow's wellness website, Goop, had previously been sued for claiming that intimate jade eggs could "help prevent depression" among other dubious health claims. The suit was settled in September 2018 for $145,000.

The actress has also raised eyebrows in other ways. For example, some found her decision to invite her ex-husband, Christ Martin, onto her honeymoon with new husband Brad Falchuk to be an unusual choice, as previously covered by The International Business Times.